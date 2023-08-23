Check out the viral video of the Prince of Wales blowing kisses to his kids, and why his parenting is now being compared to his late mother Princess Diana's.

Royal fans have been seeing a lot of Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) kids lately. They started making more public appearances around Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 when Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their parents to royal engagements. And who can forget seeing Prince Louis’ antics during the Platinum Pageant? But someone who won’t ever get to watch the children grow up is William’s mom.

Princess Diana died when her oldest son was just 15 years old, long before he met his future wife and had children of his own. Now, a video showing an affectionate moment with his kiddos has some comparing William’s parenting to his late mother‘s.

Here’s more on the video clip that has been making the rounds.

Video of Prince William blowing kisses to his children brings up Princess Diana comparisons

The sweet video was uploaded to TikTok in July and is captioned “Prince William blowing lots of kisses to his children before heading off to an engagement via helicopter.” Toward the end of the 9-second clip, you can see Prince Louis standing up in the van as his father says goodbye to him.

The video was viewed more than 150,000 times within the first 24 hours it was posted. It has also garnered thousands of likes and dozens of comments. Many have praised the future king saying that his affection toward his children mirrors his mother’s and that he has “broken generational traumas” the same way Diana had.

“He’s an amazing dad just like his mother,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Princess Diana was very affectionate with William and Harry and this has clearly continued down the generations.”

While a third said: “He is his mother. He was so close to her. Knew what she was thinking. Same spirit.”

And a fourth commented: “I love that he’s such an affectionate father and broke some of those generational traumas.”

What kind of grandmother Prince William thinks his mom would have been

Prince William has said that he keeps his mother’s memory alive for his children through photos around the house and telling them stories so they know a bit about their Granny Diana. He also previously spoke about what kind of grandmother he thinks she would have been to them.

“She’d be a nightmare grandmother. Absolute nightmare,” he said in the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, adding, “She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare. She’d come, probably at bath time, cause an amazing scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place, and then leave.”

After joking a bit, William admitted that without a doubt, he feels his mom certainly would have been “a lovely grandmother.”