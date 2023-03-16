Prince William’s Text to Prince Harry After Queen’s Oprah Interview Statement Will Probably Never Be Revealed

A scene in Harry & Meghan showed Prince Harry receiving a text from his brother, Prince William, after his and Meghan Markle’s 2021 Oprah interview. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn’t reveal the contents. Why, especially considering Harry’s frankness in Spare and recent interviews? It might have to do with privacy laws.

Prince Harry showed Meghan Markle a text from Prince William after their Oprah interview aired in Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries

Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Cameras for Harry & Meghan, a six-part Netflix docuseries, captured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their Montecito, California, home in the aftermath of their Oprah interview.

Footage from the final episode showed Meghan on the phone with Tyler Perry, a friend of the couple’s and Princess Lilibet’s godfather. He informed Meghan that Buckingham Palace had released a statement regarding the interview when Harry held up his phone.

“What am I looking at? Wow,” Meghan said as she looked at the screen. “H just got a text from his brother,” she told Perry.

“I wish I knew what to do,” Harry said. “I know,” Meghan replied as she got up and hugged him. “Let’s take a breather. Get some air and then decide.”

Meghan also read the palace’s statement, which memorably said “recollections may vary,” aloud.

Privacy laws and a Meghan Markle lawsuit mean William’s text to Harry is likely to remain a mystery

Prince William and Prince Harry | Daniel Leavl Olivas/Pool/Getty Images

For viewers curious to know what William texted Harry, chances are it will never be revealed. The reason being a 1998 U.K. privacy law states, “Everyone has the right to respect for his private and family life, his home and his correspondence,” (via Newsweek).

Furthermore, there’s the matter of Meghan’s lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday regarding the publication of a letter she wrote her estranged father, Thomas Markle. Meghan sued, citing the aforementioned privacy law. She went on to ultimately win the suit in 2021 and get an apology.

If Harry ever revealed William’s text, he’d be violating the same civil law as the newspaper. Were William to take legal action, he could mount a similar defense as Meghan’s and even use the outcome of her case to bolster his own.

Harry revealed text messages from Kate Middleton in ‘Spare’

The landmark publication is finally here! Full of insight, revelation, and self-examination, SPARE chronicles Prince Harry’s journey with raw honesty. The official #PrinceHarryMemoir is out today, with the audiobook read by the author. Visit https://t.co/fL1z5atYxi pic.twitter.com/gAAtD8F15u — Penguin Random House ??? (@penguinrandom) January 10, 2023

Although he didn’t share William’s post-Oprah interview text, Harry did, however, include texts from Kate Middleton in Spare. The best-seller, which put quotes in italics, featured details of a tense text exchange between Meghan and the now-Princess of Wales as Harry recalled flower girl dress drama from his 2018 nuptials.

The Duke of Sussex, now 38, claimed the conversation left his then-soon-to-be-wife “on the floor” crying. Meanwhile, Kate apologized the next day with flowers and a note.

The publication of her text messages reportedly left Kate “appalled” at Harry “for dragging her name through the dirt,” (via Us Weekly). Furthermore, Kate’s supposedly “finding it hard to forgive.”

Although William’s text to Harry is a big question mark, the now-Prince of Wales did respond publicly to the Oprah interview. He denied racism claims after Harry and Meghan revealed there’d been questions among royals on “how dark” Prince Archie’s skin would be. Meanwhile, Harry’s since denied any potential royal family racism, calling it an example of “unconscious bias.”