Prince William’s ‘Very Clear Indicator’ He Arrived ‘Angry’ at Crucial Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Meeting — Commentator

Prince William arrived “angry” at a meeting to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back as working royals. He skipped a pre-meeting lunch with Queen Elizabeth II and his younger brother in what a commentator referred to as a “very clear indicator” of his feelings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their intention to step back as working royals in January 2020. In the wake of their announcement, royals gathered to work out the details at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate.

Occasionally referred to as the “Sandringham summit,” the U.K.’s Channel 4 documentary, The Real Windsors, revisited the so-called “crisis meeting.” As Royal Nikkhah, the royal editor at The Sunday Times explained, the Duke of Cambridge didn’t miss it.

“Obviously William was there and was involved in the discussions,” she said per BestLife. “Because how that exit was handled, and what Harry and Meghan’s future role would or wouldn’t be, not only impacts on the queen’s reign now, and the Prince of Wales’ future reign as king, but also on William’s future reign as king.”

Prince William skipped lunch with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry, a ‘very clear indicator’ of how ‘angry’ he’d been

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Paul Grover – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth suggested she, William, and Harry have lunch to encourage a “successful summit,” royal expert Katie Nicholl said. However, William, now 41, was reportedly a no-show.

“By all accounts, William didn’t arrive until the meeting was just about to start, which was after the lunch, and Harry took lunch with the queen alone,” Nicholl said.

She continued, calling William’s absence a “very clear indicator” of “just how angry” he’d been about the situation.

“William just couldn’t understand that Harry was essentially turning his back on the duty that he was born into,” Nicholl explained. “And Harry couldn’t understand that he wasn’t being able to forge ahead with a different way of being the spare.”

Prince William and Prince Harry supposedly went on a ‘difficult’ walk after the meeting

Prince William and Prince Harry | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

William did reportedly spend time alone with Harry during the crisis meeting at Sandringham. “All I know is that they did go for a long walk together after the summit, which obviously was difficult for both of them,” Nikkhah said in the documentary.

“Very difficult as well for William in terms of acknowledging that he was losing the person that he thought would be by his side for the rest of his life all the way to the top job as king,” she continued.

Furthermore, the royal editor shared she’d been told “they did not part as friends and that’s sad.”

Now, more than two years since the meeting at Sandringham, Harry and Meghan are gearing up to return to the U.K. in September 2022. However, Kate Middleton and William will reportedly be “trying to avoid” them.

