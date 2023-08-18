In a candid conversation, Princess Anne’s children Peter and Zara revealed that their mover is a ‘sponge’ of information.

While Princess Anne holds a revered place as a royal figurehead, she’s first and foremost a mother to Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. As with many children, they occasionally find certain characteristics of their parents, well, slightly irksome.

In a candid conversation, the Princess Royal’s offspring unveiled one such quirky habit that they find endearingly “annoying.” Dive in as we explore this light-hearted revelation and look at the bonds that weave the family fabric tight.

Princess Anne’s kids tease her most ‘annoying’ habit is being a ‘sponge’

Recently celebrating her 73rd birthday, Anne undoubtedly holds a special place in the hearts of many, particularly her children, Peter and Zara.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t afraid to reveal their true thoughts about the Princess Royal.

In a candid chat for her 70th birthday in 2020, Zara shared a light-hearted observation about her mother. According to Express, she shared her amazement at the vast knowledge Anne possesses, likening her to a sponge that effortlessly soaks up information.

Zara humorously remarked, “She’s like a sponge, it’s unbelievable, the information that’s stored in her brain. It’s incredible. Quite annoying, as well.”

The siblings also reminisced about the lighter moments they have shared with their mother over the years. They chuckled over their hesitance in asking Anne to take things a bit easy, given her energy.

Furthermore, they highlighted the joy they experience when leaving their kids under their grandmother’s care, hinting at the cherished bond between the generations.

A closer look at the Princess Royal’s family life

Anne, the Queen’s sole daughter, enjoys being surrounded by numerous grandchildren.

Her son, Peter, shares two delightful daughters, Savannah and Isla, from his previous marriage to Autumn Phillips. Meanwhile, Zara, alongside her spouse Mike Tindall, has a bustling household with three young ones: Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

Discussing Anne’s special bond with her grandchildren, Peter mentioned how much they relish their moments together.

“She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them around for Sunday lunches, doing all the sorts of stuff we used to do as kids. She now takes them to do this sort of thing,” Peter shared.

Zara, with a hint of playfulness, chimed in, “We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We’ll say ‘We’ll pick them up later, bye.’”

As the Queen’s daughter, the Princess Royal instilled in her children that their futures would necessitate hard work, irrespective of being members of the royal family.

Zara has previously reflected on her unique position within the royal family sans an official title. She expressed gratitude in her position, noting that it is a blessing that Anne chose to keep them away from royal titles.

King Charles honors Princess Anne on her 73rd birthday

Anne recently celebrated her 73rd birthday. In honor of the occasion, King Charles reminisced by unveiling a cherished snapshot from their younger days.

The Royal family’s official Twitter account, under the auspices of Buckingham Palace, showcased two nostalgic photos of the King and his sister.

“Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!” the post read, per Telegraph.

One of the images captures the duo at Buckingham Palace, coinciding with the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey. In another heartwarming snapshot from July 1951, a young Charles can be seen clutching his sister’s hand at Clarence House shortly before Anne’s inaugural birthday celebration.

Notably, this birthday homage follows closely on the heels of Anne’s recent designation as Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland. This transition occurred after His Majesty assumed the role of Colonel-in-Chief, subsequent to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.