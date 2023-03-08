Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Reportedly Won’t Have a Role in King Charles’ Coronation, Unlike Prince George

The coronation for King Charles III is almost here. One question some people have is how much involvement the king’s grandchildren will have. Here’s everything we know so far about the May 6 event.

Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis’ role in King Charles’ coronation

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Jonathan Brady – Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis reportedly will not have a part in King Charles III’s coronation. This is likely because of their age, and that they are further down the line of succession. However, they will be spectators during the event.

Prince George will reportedly have a role. As of this writing, it’s unclear how he will be incorporated into the coronation. According to The Telegraph, Kate and Prince William are still deciding how much involvement Prince George will have.

The publication says Kate and William take this decision seriously. They understand how much attention George will receive if he assumes a significant coronation role. The Prince and Princess of Wales don’t want to put too much pressure on their son.

The importance of Prince George’s potential coronation role

Royal historian Hugo Vickers spoke to The Sunday Times about the importance of George’s potential role. He says participating in the ceremony will be a memorable moment for the prince.

Vickers points out that Prince George’s inclusion would be significant because it doesn’t follow tradition. Neither King Charles nor his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, participated in the coronations of their parents. They just watched the ceremony.

“Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember,” Vickers tells The Sunday Times. “It is certainly different. This coronation is getting more interesting by the minute.”

Queen Camilla’s grandchildren will reportedly have a coronation role

Queen Camilla’s five teenage grandchildren will reportedly participate in the coronation. According to The Sunday Times (via The Telegraph), Camilla wants her grandchildren to hold the canopy over her during a part of the ceremony where she is anointed with holy oil. However, palace sources say this role will not be given to her grandchildren.

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Prince Charles’ coronation?

There have been questions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s attendance. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly received an invitation, but it’s unclear if they will attend. It also has not been announced which royal family members will participate in a procession after the ceremony and on the balcony of the palace alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

“I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for Prince Harry tells CNN. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

One reason Meghan and Harry might not attend the coronation is that their son, Archie, will celebrate his fourth birthday that day. Also, their daughter, Lilibet Diana, is just one year old, so it might be difficult to travel with such young children.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.