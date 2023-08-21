Princess Charlotte looked like a 'happy, excited young' fan in a video cheering on England's Lionesses ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup, per a body language expert.

Princess Charlotte’s back in front of the camera with Prince William. Ahead of the Women’s World Cup final, the pair wished England good luck against Spain in a short clip filmed at Anmer Hall. Analyzing the father and daughter’s body language, an expert said they don’t believe the Prince of Wales used Charlotte to “deflect criticism” about not attending the match.

William and Charlotte wished England ‘good luck’ at the Women’s World Cup final in an August 19 video

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow,” William began a 14-second video posted to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

“We’re sorry we can’t be there in person,” the 41-year-old continued as he sat on a bench with Charlotte. “But we’re so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.” Charlotte closed out the video, saying: “Good luck, Lionesses!”

As body language expert Judi James told the U.K.’s Express, “William’s no-show at the World Cup final on Sunday has focused criticism on this short and rather sweet video of father and daughter wishing the Lionesses luck.”

“Back in 2022, the same double-act were throwing good wishes for the Euro final in a similar video, with Charlotte tailing the action and waving at the camera,” James said. “Clearly, the thought was to do the same again. But now William is sadly being accused by some people of using his daughter to deflect criticism.”

William, who is president of England’s Football Association, didn’t travel to Australia to see the Lionesses take on Spain in the Aug. 20 final. Meanwhile, Spain’s Queen Letizia did make the trip, which only added to the criticism of William.

According to James, the 8-year-old appeared happy in front of the camera, cheering on the team with her dad. “Charlotte is emerging as a true star of the Firm,” the expert said. “Her beaming smile here (that makes her look so much like the late queen as a young girl) and her growing confidence as a royal are a joy to watch.”

Charlotte’s eyes and smile hinted she couldn’t wait to ‘take over’ from William in the Lionesses video

Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Princess Charlotte | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“It’s possible that whatever choice William made, he would have been criticized at this stage,” James continued. “But given his track record, he’s not exactly the kind of weak man who would force his daughter out in front of the camera to save his popularity.”

“And Charlotte deserves a bit of kudos, too,” the expert explained. “She’s clearly a sports fan, as we saw when she was out of her seat cheering on the tennis players at Wimbledon. She looks like a huge fan of the Lionesses. And we can see her eye movement and her fun version of a serene royal smile.”

Together, James said, the two movements indicated Charlotte was “not only waiting for her cue to speak,” but also “eager and impatient to take over from her dad.”

“If we suggest William was ‘hiding’ behind Charlotte here,” the expert added, “we suggest she’s not the kind of girl who might have insisted on doing her bit for the Lionesses and who might be delighted to have her moment of sporting supported glory, too.”

Ultimately, Charlotte’s body language in the World Cup video showed it to be an “important moment for her.”

Charlotte displayed ‘totally authentic’ enthusiasm next to a ‘proud’ William in the World Cup video

Charlotte looked every bit like “a happy, excited young sporting fan” in the Lionesses video,” James continued. “Her enthusiasm looks totally authentic. And she always looks confident enough to have made her own mind up about revving on the team.”

As for William, he looked “proud and fond of his daughter rather than grateful she’s letting him off the hook.”

“If fans do have a gripe about his decision to not attend, it’s fairer to keep Charlotte’s name out of their mouths,” James concluded.

Spain went on to beat England 1-0 to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

