The Duke of Sussex should be 'ashamed' he allowed Queen Elizabeth worry before her death, claims Paul Burrell.

Former butler to Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, claims that Queen Elizabeth “went to her grave worrying” of “upset in the house of Windsor” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alleged racist claims were made against their firstborn son, Prince Archie. Burrell believes “Prince Harry should be ashamed” of his actions.

Paul Burrell believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s racist claims against the royal family caused a lot of collateral damage within the House of Windsor. He further believes that Princess Diana’s youngest son should be “ashamed” of his actions.

Of the allegations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “must’ve dreamed it out one night,” Burrell told Talk TV host Piers Morgan. He believes these claims upset Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, rather profoundly.

“When they pressed that button on the Oprah Winfrey show, the racist button – they never pressed reset,” Burrell states. “And our dear late Queen went to her grave worrying, thinking there was some upset in the House of Windsor and Harry should be ashamed of that for upsetting his grandmother.”

He concluded, “All of this is just nonsense. There are no racists in the royal family.”

Paul Burrell claims ‘Endgame’ book further pushes royal family racism narrative

In the same interview for Talk TV, Paul Burrell further weighed in on claims of royal family racism in the new book by Omid Scobie, Endgame. Burrell was Princess Diana’s butler from 1987 to 1977.

He believes that Piers Morgan was correct in naming King Charles and Kate Middleton as those royals alleged to be racist in Scobie’s book. Their names were printed in a Dutch translation of Endgame before it was abruptly pulled from store shelves.

“I believe the British public has a right to know which members of our British royal family are being trashed,” he began. “By the Sussex’s or their court, on the other side of the Atlantic.”

“If the information came from them, and I can’t think of anyone else it could have come from, we should know and put up our defenses and defend our royal family,” he continued.

“Kate has never put a foot wrong, and King Charles is doing a great job in the shadow of his mother, who was impossible to follow. So I think we have a right to know and defend our king and future queen.”

Prince Harry appeared to backpedal on claims made during Oprah Winfrey interview

In the two years since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for their now infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, they have not directly addressed racism claims together. However, in early 2023, Prince Harry appeared to backpedal on their original statements in an interview with ITV to promote his book Spare.

He told ITV’s Tom Bradby, “No, I didn’t,” when asked if he called members of the royal family racist. “The British press said that.”

Harry continued, “Did Meghan ever mention they were racist? There was concern about his skin color. “

The Duke of Sussex didn’t consider the alleged conversations within his family as racist. He clarified the couple’s past statements with the following remarks.

“I wouldn’t not after living within that family. For me, the difference is unconscious bias and racism. But if you are called out for unconscious bias, you must make that right,” Harry claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not officially commented on the claims made by Omid Scobie in the book Endgame. Nor have they stated if they participated in sharing information with its author.