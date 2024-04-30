The late Princess of Wales would have 'rooted' for her ex-husband as fought for his health.

Princess Diana‘s confidante, Sally Morgan, recently revealed how she believes the late Princess of Wales would have handled King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. She feels Diana would have “rooted” for her ex-husband’s recovery.

Princess Diana would have ‘rooted’ for King Charles’ recovery

Sally Morgan first met Princess Diana when William and Harry were ages 9 and 7. At the time of their introduction, Diana was separated from Charles.

Morgan explained how Diana would have handled Charles’ cancer diagnosis in an interview with GB News. “I was her confidante for four and half years. Every day on the phone. You certainly get to know someone.”

She continued, “She would be rooting for his recovery. Even though they were divorced, she loved him very much and the boys. So, of course she would be there, rooting for the king.”

Princess Diana and King Charles were ‘civilized’ after their divorce

After a very public separation and divorce, Princess Diana and King Charles had a better relationship than when married. The couple was wed from 1981 through 1996.

In her 2007 biography, The Diana Chronicles, author Tina Brown recalled a conversation with the Princess of Wales about her relationship with Charles post-divorce. She claims they were on friendly terms.

“At the end of Diana’s life, she and Charles were on the best terms they’d been for a long time,” Brown writes. “Charles got into the habit of dropping in on her at Kensington Palace, and they would have tea and a sort of rueful exchange. They even had some laughs together.”

“It was definitely calming down; the boys were older. They talked about their philanthropies. And she had accepted Camilla,” Brown claimed.

“One thing she had finally done was really understand that Camilla was the love of his life. And there was just nothing she could do about it,” the author concluded.

Diana consulted Sally Morgan ‘hundreds of times’

Princess Diana photographed attending a gala | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Princess Diana and Sally Morgan may have only met four times in person, reports The Sun, but Morgan consulted the Princess of Wales “hundreds of times.” She claimed, “Diana was simply another client, but I sensed overwhelming sadness within her. “

Morgan told the news outlet, “I also told Diana that she needed to be careful, as I felt that she might get into trouble. She was silent but listened intently, and I knew she was impressed by my insight.”

The consultant concluded, “Diana always worried that her fight for independence would impact William, and often our conversations would end with: ‘But William will become King, won’t he?’ I’d assure her that he would. Waking up on August 31, 1997, to the news that Diana had died in a car accident, I was deeply shocked and felt very sad for her family.”

Princess Diana died in August 1997 in a car accident in Paris, France. King Charles subsequently married his longtime love Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005.