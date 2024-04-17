The late Princess of Wales didn't have a keen interest in the film world.

Princess Diana‘s royal and personal schedules were both filled with many to-do lists. Therefore, when she had time off, one would expect she would enjoy recreational activities such as going to the movies and becoming immersed in a film. However, that was not the case, according to a Buckingham Palace royal insider.

Royal chef Darren McGrady spills details of Princess Diana’s movie secrets

In a YouTube video honoring what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday, former royal chef Darren McGrady revealed one surprising secret about the late Princess of Wales. She didn’t watch movies.

“She wasn’t one to watch movies,” said McGrady. “She liked to eat around 6:30 at night.”

“Then she’d watch the British soaps. She loved Eastenders,” he continued.

“One morning, she came into the kitchen after breakfast and said, ‘I can’t believe he died last night!’ She was talking about a character in Eastenders,” McGrady joked.

“Movies she wasn’t really bothered about. One day, we had Clint Eastwood come for lunch at Kensington Palace. He really enjoyed it and wanted to thank me personally,” the chef explained.

“I asked him, ‘Did it make your day?’ and he laughed. But Princess Diana didn’t know what we were talking about,” he concluded.

Princess Diana regularly met celebrities as a working royal

Darren McGrady said celebrities visited Kensington Palace “all the time.” He recalled one morning when Princess Diana revealed she received an invite to see the making of Mission Impossible at Pinewood Studios in London, England.

He explained, “To take William and Harry, who were young then.” Diana asked, “Do you think the boys would be interested?”

“She came into the kitchen later that day. She took the boys, and they loved it. Diana came in, picked up some fruit. She displayed her bold sense of humor when she said, ‘That’s another one off the list; he’s too short.’ [Referring to Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise].

How long did Darren McGrady work for Princess Diana?

Former royal chef Darren McGrady in 2007 | Aaron Lynett/Toronto Star via Getty Images

In 1982, he moved to the Royal Kitchen at Buckingham Palace, where for 11 years, he cooked for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh and their guests daily. Then, in 1993, he began working exclusively for Princess Diana.

McGrady controlled Princess Diana, William, and Harry’s menus for four years. He also prepared and catered private and official lunch and dinner parties for the Princess who he first met when she married Prince Charles in 1980.

Since Diana’s death, McGrady has devoted much of his free time working for the causes she supported, including shelters for battered women, charities for children with chronic illnesses and disabilities, and breast cancer charities, reports his official website.