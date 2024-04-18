The late Princess of Wales would have lived an upper class without marrying into the royal family says a royal author.

What would Princess Diana’s life have been like if she didn’t marry Prince Charles?

Royal author Penny Junor believes that had Lady Diana Spencer not married Prince Charles, her life would have been “posh” and predictable. History Extra reports that Diana would have likely found someone in her social class, settled down, and lived a married life.

“Diana had left boarding school with no real qualifications at all, and she wasn’t a great reader of books,” claims Junor. “In the late 1970s, she studied ballet and briefly taught at the Vacani School of Dance, and she looked after children briefly as a kindergarten teacher.”

Junor continued, “She had dabbled in lots of things she liked. But with no qualifications, she was never going to do anything great.”

“She really didn’t need to work; she had plenty of money. So if she hadn’t met Charles, she probably would have married someone posh and had children, staff, and nannies – and an active social life.”

Princess Diana found the ‘regimented’ aspect of royal life ‘difficult’

The royal family has a strict schedule. From morning to evening, many of their days are quite predictable.

It was that “regimented” aspect of royal life Princess Diana likely found “difficult,” says royal author Penny Junor. She explained why.

“She was not very well educated. And because she was the product of a divorced couple, I think each parent probably spoiled her; I don’t think there was any real discipline in her life,” Junor says.

“If she started something and wanted to give up, she gave up. She’d gone to finishing school but didn’t like it, so she left,” the royal expert continued.

“She’d done jobs she hadn’t enjoyed, so she’d given them up. And one thing that the royal family has in spades is discipline; their lives are regimented, and I think Diana found that very difficult.”

Charles and Diana were ‘mismatched,’ says royal author

The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles was touted as the “wedding of the century.” More than 750M worldwide tuned into their wedding.

Royal watchers believed Charles and Diana’s relationship to be a true Cinderella story. The couple wed at St. Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981.

However, royal author Penny Junor believes the couple was completely mismatched. Her reasons for why Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage ultimately didn’t work are varied.

Junor says, “Although I don’t think [Charles] was in love with Diana, he thought he could grow to love her. Fundamentally, I think he intended to make his marriage work.”

“Many people believe that Charles used Diana. He never loved her and never had any intention of honoring his marriage vows. They think he just needed his heir and his ‘spare’ and that once that was achieved, he went off with the woman he’d always loved, Camilla. That is very much the story that a lot of people like to believe,” the author continued.

“Having spoken to many people who were around at the time, I believe that story is completely wrong. I have always felt that it was just a tragic mismatch. These two people were completely wrong for one another,” Junor concluded.

“I do not think Charles used Diana or intended to use Diana. But once he was inside that marriage, life was utterly unbearable for both of them.”

Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced on Aug. 28, 1996.