Princess Diana’s Biographer Accuses Prince Harry of Being Prince William’s ‘Hitman’ Rather Than His ‘Wingman’

The royal family has reportedly been bracing themselves for Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir. Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, there was chatter that perhaps the Duke of Sussex would pull the book instead of going through with publishing it. Instead, Harry revealed exactly when it will be released as well as the title SPARE which many believe is a direct shot at his family. Because of Harry’s admission that his relationship with his brother is icy, many are wondering what he will reveal about the new Prince of Wales.

Now, the man who penned Princess Diana’s biography likened Prince Harry to being Prince William‘s “hitman” and said Diana would have never expected this.

Author says Diana always thought Harry would be William’s ‘wingman’ not his ‘hitman’

Andrew Morton, who received Princess Diana’s secret audio recordings and used those to pen the explosive biography Diana: Her True Story, has given his take on the tell-all book the late princess’s youngest son is writing about his life as a member of the royal family.

Commenting on the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, the author said that Diana would have never thought Harry would turn out to be William’s “hitman.”

Morton told Time Magazine: “Diana always expected Harry to be a wingman to William, not a hitman, so it will be interesting to see how the book is received inside the royal family.”

The duke should be able to talk about his life and the monarchy should be able to survive it

The biographer did, however, acknowledge that Harry has the right to discuss his life just as other royals have and the monarchy should be able to survive just like it has in the past.

“Harry has every right to talk about his life inside the royal family and his decision to leave,” Morton said, before adding that he’s certainly not the first royal to do so. Morton noted that Edward VIII wrote a memoir that “irritated” the Queen Mother and his brother King George VI. And King Charles III also penned a biography in which he discussed his adultery and described his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, as a “distant figure” and his father, Prince Philip, as a “bully.”

“If the monarchy can’t survive a book written by a former member of that institution, then it’s not worth continuing. It’s survived many things, and it will certainly survive SPARE,” Morton insisted.

Prince Harry’s memoir will bring up a harsh memory from Diana’s funeral

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir will hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023, and it promises some “raw revelations.” According to the publisher Penguin Random House, one memory discussed in SPARE is Prince Harry and Prince William walking behind Princess Diana’s coffin the day of her funeral in 1997.

The release said: “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last.”