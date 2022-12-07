Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary

Ever since Netflix released the trailers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming docuseries titled Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, just about everyone has an opinion on it. This includes one former employee who worked for the late Queen Elizabeth II before becoming Princess Diana‘s butler.

Here’s why Paul Burrell said he “can’t bear” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new show.

What the trailers for the documentary show

Netflix released two trailers for the Sussexes’ docuseries. The first dropped on Dec. 1 and the second on Dec. 5.

The second trailer shows footage of Princess Diana surrounded by the press and tries to nail home a point that Meghan had to go through the same thing the princess did with Harry saying: It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

What Princess Diana’s former employee thinks about the docuseries

Now, the man who worked as Princess Diana’s butler from the late ’80s up until her death in 1997 has revealed just how upset he is over what he thinks Meghan and Harry are trying to do with this documentary.

“I can’t bear it!” Burrell said during an appearance on Piers Morgan: Uncensored per Express. “It’s too much, they are in danger of destroying what’s good about Britain, which is our royal family, our king, who has not yet had his coronation, and William and Kate who are going to be our future king and queen.”

He then lowered his head and exclaimed: “They can’t do this in public!”

It’s clear where Morgan stands on the docuseries

As for Morgan, he’s made it quite clear what he thinks of the duke and duchess’s docuseries.

After the first trailer was released he tweeted: “Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives? Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again? Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites.”

And after the second trailer dropped Morgan wrote: “These two deluded narcissists wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their smug little privileged chops.”

The talk show host also slammed Harry for what he described as using the death of his mother to promote the documentary saying: “As for the shameful comparisons to Princess Diana, I remember Prince Harry being very very angry about the media exploiting his mother for commercial gain. Yet what has he done with this Netflix series? He’s used his mother to sell it. Could there be a more grotesque exploitation or a more hypocritical one than him using his dead mother’s imagery to get sympathy for himself again, as a great victim in this world?”