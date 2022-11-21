Princess Diana’s Former Chief of Staff Claims Courtiers for King Charles Executed a ‘Systematic Campaign’ to Make Her Appear Unfit

The one-time chief of staff to Princess Diana has spoken out about the unfair treatment she received during her years in the royal family. Patrick Jephson, who worked with Diana for eight years, claimed that courtiers working for King Charles III engaged in a “systematic campaign” against the beloved princess. And he said the goal was to make her appear mentally unfit.

King Charles supposedly told Princess Diana he didn’t love her the night before their wedding, before courtiers began a ‘campaign’ against her

According to one source, Charles told Diana he didn’t love her before the doomed marriage. Astrologer Penny Thornton claimed that the princess confessed that she almost skipped their historic 1981 wedding due to the startling revelation (People).

“One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding Charles told her that he didn’t love her,” Thornton shared in ITV’s documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess. “I think Charles didn’t want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her and it was devastating for Diana.”

Thorton added, “She didn’t want to go through with the wedding at that point; she thought about not attending the wedding.”

Despite that, and his rekindling his romance with Camilla in 1986, Charles and Diana remained married for 15 years.

King Charles’s courtiers executed a ’systematic campaign’ to make Princess Diana look unwell, her former chief of staff says

Patrick Jephson was Diana’s chief of staff and worked closely with her for years. And on an episode of The Scandal Mongers podcast, he alleged that Charles’ courtiers waged war against the People’s Princess. Notably, this was while her prince was carrying on a not-so-secret extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

“This is not just some casual gossip; it was a systematic campaign,” Jephson said (Page Six). “Okay, it was a long time ago, but … the man they were supporting is now our king. And these things should not be buried. They should not be conveniently pushed to one side.”

“If you ask people close to the current royal establishment — if you dare bring up the subject of Princess Diana, which very few people would — then I think that is the answer you would get,” Jephson shared. “… It was a tragic story, and that she was essentially troubled mentally. And the implication being that she was not entirely up for the job, which essentially then she failed at.”

He added, “I knew Princess Diana probably better than almost anybody — certainly professionally — and she was one of the most sane people I ever met.”

Diana touched on this in her infamous BBC Panorama interview with Martin Bashir from 1995. “They decided that was the problem; Diana was unstable,” she summarized.

King Charles once said he and Princess Diana had a ‘dreadfully destructive’ incompatibility

Throughout their unhappy years, Charles and Diana admitted that their marriage disappointed them, and they carried on affairs. The future king openly expressed his frustrations with his union to those close to him (People).

“How awful incompatibility is, and how dreadfully destructive it can be for the players in this extraordinary drama,” Charles wrote in letters published in his authorized biography, The Prince of Wales. “It has all the ingredients of a Greek tragedy … I never thought it would end up like this.”

In February 1996, Diana agreed to end the marriage. When she died in 1997, Charles paid a final compliment to his first wife by wearing a suit she liked on him to her funeral.

