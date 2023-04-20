Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Reportedly ‘Caught in the Crossfire’ of Prince Harry and Prince William Feud

Many royal family members remain on edge after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have a great relationship with the royals. And they also haven’t cut Harry and Meghan from their lives. Now, they’re reportedly “caught in the crossfire” of it all. Here’s what’s going on.

Are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie friends with Prince Harry?

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie remain close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite the drama within the royal family. Prince William and Harry’s rift dates back to November 2018, as that’s when initial reports stated Harry told William he wasn’t doing enough to include Meghan in the family, Cosmopolitan notes. While Harry stated William would always be his brother no matter what, the rift has affected the royals for years — and there’s no sign of it stopping now.

Harry remains close to a few royals, though. His close relationship with Princess Eugenie is well-documented. According to Hello!, the cousins partied a lot together before Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank. And Eugenie even introduced Harry to his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

“Eugenie and Harry and Meghan have an unbreakable bond,” a source shared with Us Weekly in December 2022. “They’re in regular communication and FaceTime at least once every couple of months with the children.”

As for Beatrice, she’s also reportedly quite close with Harry and Meghan, though her status with them is less well-known than Eugenie’s. According to the New York Post, Beatrice and Meghan became friends through Eugenie and remain close. The royal cousins all reportedly share a WhatsApp group chat together.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are allegedly ‘caught in the crossfire’ of the royal family feud

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have seemingly worked hard to maintain relations with Prince Harry and the other royals. But The News International reports the sisters are now “caught in the crossfire,” according to sources close to the families.

“Kate will not tolerate their cousins being all cozy with William one minute, then sneaking off with Meghan and Harry the next,” a source shared, according to the source. “Eugenie, especially, has made a habit out of playing both sides.”

The insider added that Kate Middleton has reminded Beatrice and Eugenie that they shouldn’t share “private or sensitive” info about Prince William or the royals to Harry and Meghan. “It’s a matter of principle, but privacy and discretion are also at play here,” they added. “Bea and Eugenie know a lot of things about future planning within the monarchy and the dynamic inside Kate’s nuclear family.”

A body language expert reported tense body language during the royal family Easter in 2023

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal family celebrated Easter 2023 together, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not in attendance, of course. Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk that while Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attended, Eugenie’s body language indicated that the “family politics” might have made the holiday a little awkward.

“Eugenie did seem to be struggling during her arrival at the Easter service yesterday, but was it her baby bump that was causing problems or something much more intricate in terms of family politics?” James said. ” … The Princess has also always shown the strongest of bonds of loyalty to her closest family members, especially her sister, who she often seemed inseparable from, even after their marriages and motherhood. But Eugenie is also close to Harry and Meghan, to the point where there are rumors she and Jack were thinking of de-camping to the U.S., like her cousin and his wife.”

