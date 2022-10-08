Princess Eugenie’s Aversion to ‘Special Attention’ Makes Her ‘Ideal’ Friend for Meghan Markle, Expert Says

TL;DR:

Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie have been friends since before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry.

Princess Eugenie is an “ideal” friend for Meghan Markle, according to an expert, because she “won’t be outshining or competing” with Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle also has an “ally” in the British royal family with Princess Eugenie, according to the expert.

Opposites attract. An expert says Princess Eugenie is an “ideal” friend for Meghan Markle because, while the Duchess of Sussex is often in the spotlight, Eugenie doesn’t want “special attention.” Additionally, Prince Harry’s cousin is an “ally” to Meghan in the British royal family.

Meghan Markle had been friends with Princess Eugenie before meeting Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex had a connection to the royal family long before a mutual friend set her and the Duke of Sussex up on a date in 2016. In addition to dropping bombshells in a March 2021 Oprah interview, Meghan revealed she’d known Eugenie for some time.

“Eugenie and I had known each other before I knew Harry, so that was comfortable,” Meghan said, referring to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s youngest daughter. “We’re friends with [Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank] as a couple.”

Later, during a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Meghan mentioned Eugenie again. She revealed before her and Harry’s relationship went public, they had “one fun final night out” with Eugenie and her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie ‘won’t be outshining or competing’ with Meghan Markle, according to expert

Princess Eugenie | James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Body language expert Adrianne Carter explained to the U.K.’s Express why Eugenie is Meghan’s “ideal” friend. The Duchess of Sussex, she said, “enjoys being in the spotlight.” Whereas Eugenie is used to being in the shadows.

Eugenie having an “extrovert mother,” she explained, meant from a young age she learned to, as the outlet put it, “forgo the spotlight.”

“She is accustomed to letting others be the centre [sic] of attention and does not need to perform in front of the cameras,” Carter said. “She doesn’t need or want special attention, so she won’t be outshining or competing with her [Meghan].”

Additionally, Carter noted Eugenie isn’t a “threat” to Meghan. “As a cousin, she would be no sexual threat to Meghan, so a good family ally for Meghan to have with no threat to Meghan’s limelight,” she said.

Princess Eugenie’s been seen with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on a number of occasions in 2022

Moving to a mansion in Montecito, California, hasn’t stopped Harry and Meghan from seeing Eugenie. Harry went to the Super Bowl with Eugenie in February 2022. A week later, Harry, Meghan, Eugenie, and Jack were seen having dinner together in Santa Barbara.

More recently, in September 2022, Harry and his cousin were together for a somber occasion. They, along with many other royals, attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as well as other events leading up to it. However, a body language expert noticed what they perceived as possible strain between Meghan and Eugenie and Harry and Jack.

RELATED: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Didn’t Move for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a ‘Deliberate’ Reason — Commentator