Princess Eugenie’s ‘History’ With Prince Harry’s Exes Hinted at ‘Strong Desire’ as the ‘Ideal Royal Big Sister’ — Body Language Expert

Princess Eugenie has been known to be close with Prince Harry’s partners even before Meghan Markle. A body language expert says the long history of friendliness with the Duke of Sussex’s exes pointed to Eugenie’s “desire to see her cousin happy.”

Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle looked like ‘fun-loving friends’ in 2016 photos

Body language expert Judi James spoke to the U.K.’s Express about Eugenie’s closeness with Harry’s partners of past and present. She shared how images from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2016 Halloween celebration suggested a “new side” to the royal.

“When Eugenie met Meghan, Harry described the two women as ‘hitting it off straight away’ and even ‘hugging like sisters,’” James said, noting Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have since paid the couple a visit in California.

“The photos that emerged show Eugenie and Meghan looking very much like fun-loving friends, especially the glimpses of the pair partying in fancy dress at Halloween,” she continued, referencing 2016 images of an apocalypse-themed party in Toronto, Canada.

Their “arm-hugging and mirrored signals of spontaneous fun” showed a “new side to Eugenie” in “contrast” to the “rather regal woman we normally see at public events in the UK.”

“Eugenie’s friendships with Harry’s partners does, of course, reflect the closeness of her friendship with Harry,” James added. “Eugenie almost seems like the ideal royal big sister for Harry, either bonding with his partners over the years or even matchmaking them in what looks like a strong desire to see her cousin be happy and loved-up.”

Eugenie also has a ‘history’ of friendliness with Harry’s exes, Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas

The body language expert also shared Eugenie’s been close to Harry’s exes too. Specifically his two major girlfriends before Meghan; Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas.

Eugenie and Davy, who dated Harry on and off from 2004 to 2011, “were once described as ‘party pals,” James said. They’d been spotted looking “immensely friendly at launch parties back in 2012 and 2016 and chatting at a party at Annabel’s in 2018.”

The tell, James explained, had been the way Davy and Eugenie hugged. “Their greeting hugs appear to have been far too intense to define polite social acquaintances,” she said.

Meanwhile, Davy’s “smile suggests she is totally delighted to see Eugenie.” That in addition to their “double-armed close hugging signals strong friendship and levels of affection.”

Whereas with Bonas James noted rumors Eugenie played “matchmaker.”

Princess Eugenie is an ‘ideal’ friend for Meghan Markle because she ‘doesn’t need or want special attention’

Previously, an expert remarked on Eugenie and Meghan’s closeness sharing their theory of why the two make great friends. Body language expert Adrianne Carter called Eugenie, who currently has her second child on the way, “ideal” for Meghan.

Meghan, Carter explained, “enjoys being in the spotlight,” while Eugenie “doesn’t need or want special attention.”

Harry will be reunited with Eugenie at the coronation of his father, King Charles III, on May 6 in what has been referred to as an “added incentive” to attend.

