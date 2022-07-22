Princess Love Requests Judge Sets Trial Date in Divorce From Ray J After Reconciling Again

The relationship between Ray J and Princess Love remains confusing. One minute they are on, the next they are off. After seemingly reconciling for what seems like the dozenth time since the latest divorce filing, their bliss is over. Love recently asked to move forward in the proceedings.

Ray J and Princess recently reconciled

The pair recently attended the 2022 BET Awards in June. Love wore a Black gown with a train while Ray wore black sunglasses, a white blazer, and pants. They posed for photos and supported Ray’s sister Brandy’s performance. Ray and Love were all over one another throughout the evening, even sharing behind-the-scenes moments on their social media pages.

Just weeks before the award show, Love supported Ray when he participated in Mario and Omarion’s Verzuz battle. He struggled vocally throughout the evening, but Love remained dedicated, accompanying their two children on stage to show support for their dad.

She also posted a touching Father’s Day tribute to Ray the same month. She’s since deleted the post from her Instagram account, as well as all recent traces of Ray from her page except for a video trailer for the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami they are featured in.

Princess Love asks judge to move forward with divorce trial after trying to reconcile with Ray J

Simultaneously while trying to work things out, it appeared Ray kept his last divorce petition active. Love was the last to make a move in the case in April when she handed over her finances. She also responded to his petition. The “One Wish” singer is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Melody and son Epik. He notes there is a prenup that was signed before their 2016 nuptials and wants the court to terminate Love’s right to spousal support.

Ray also wants all earnings from before the marriage, during the marriage, and after the split to be awarded to him. Love agrees with Ray’s custody request but wants spousal support and asks the court to award her monthly checks.

But Love also recently went back to court to file a new motion. Radar Online reports the 37-year-old asked the court to set a trial date to fight over divorce, visitation, child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, and attorney fees.

This is their third divorce attempt

Whether or not they’ll actually go through with the divorce will have to be seen as they’ve both filed on separate occasions. Love was the first to file for divorce in May 2020. She withdrew the petition just two months later.

The couple moved to Miami for a fresh start and appeared to be doing well until Ray filed that Fall. Months later, the two confirmed they were working things out for the sake of their family. Ray filed again a few months later. Love said she learned of the filing on social media.

