As the girlfriend and wife of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley had to deal with different circumstances than most young women in committed relationships. While Priscilla would have likely enjoyed an extended honeymoon period in her relationship with the king of rock and roll, his lifestyle didn’t afford that. While Priscilla “adjusted” to Elvis’ come-and-go lifestyle, she was “disappointed” he was often away from home.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley lived at Graceland, but not always together

For most of their relationship, Elvis Presley and his longtime love Priscilla lived at Graceland in Memphis, TN. However, they were not always together.

This circumstance was because Elvis was either on the road or making movies. His manager, Colonel Tom Parker, kept Elvis on the move to continue bringing in revenue. In simple terms, if Elvis didn’t work, he didn’t make the money he needed to support his extravagant lifestyle.

In a 1973 interview with Ladies Home Journal, Priscilla discussed life with Elvis. While her relationship appeared rock solid on the outside, she was often lonely.

She said, “For Elvis to come home from a trip and leave again was routine. At first, I wanted to go along, and it was difficult to understand why I couldn’t.”

Priscilla continued, “Sure, I was disappointed, but I got over it. The times that Elvis couldn’t make an anniversary became a way of life. I may have been hurt, but it’s an adjustment that you make as a wife.”

She often felt that things between her and Elvis would work out normally. Priscilla said she lived “one day at a time” and hoped they would someday have a routine as a couple.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley sometimes lived separate lives, but together

In the same interview for Ladies Home Journal, Priscilla Presley explained how she and Elvis Presley lived independently but together. That meant when he was home, they lived as a couple. However, when he left, she continued with friends and activities to fill her days.

Priscilla would occasionally visit Elvis while he was filming in Hollywood. However, she stayed away from the set when he was shooting to avoid distracting him from his work.

“I didn’t think he could do his best if I were around. I felt that was his job, his business, and it was not my place to be there,” she explained.

“Most of the time, I stayed in Memphis and occupied my time at the dance studio or went to dinner with a girlfriend. I was perfectly happy the way it was,” Priscilla continued.

When their daughter was born, Priscilla found a new purpose

Nine months to the day of their May 1, 1967 wedding, Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only daughter, Lisa Marie, was born. The infant gave Priscilla a new purpose in life.

However, the weeks Elvis spent away from his wife and daughter were starting to take a toll on thier relationship. Priscilla said Elvis never encouraged her to work as an outlet outside of their marriage.

During the years after Lisa Marie’s birth, Priscilla reportedly received offers to act. However, she did not want to embark on a career that would take her away from her daughter.

She admitted in 1973, “It could never be, especially with a little daughter. Besides, I could never live that life.”

“I saw how Elvis had to be. I mean, so publicized. I could live my life and do what I wanted, but it was not possible for Elvis to do this. It was a shame,” Priscilla reflected.

After divorcing Elvis in October 1973, Priscilla and the king of rock and roll co-parented Lisa Marie. She did not begin acting professionally until 10 years later and hit it big in the role of Jenna Wade in Dallas. Subsequently, Priscilla starred alongside Leslie Nielsen in three Naked Gun comedy films.

