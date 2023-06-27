'Priscilla' is the latest adaptation of Priscilla Presley's memoir 'Elvis and Me' and the first to be brought to the big screen.

A new film based on the 1985 book Elvis and Me shares details regarding the love story between Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley as told from Priscilla’s point of view. The book was the first time Priscilla spoke publicly about the couple’s relationship. However, another chance for her story to be told comes via a new film, Priscilla, set to debut in October 2023.

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley on their wedding day in May 1967 | Bettmann/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley is ‘excited’ about what she says is an ‘extraordinary’ film adaptation of her and Elvis’ love story

In a social media post dated June 22, Priscilla Presley shared her thoughts regarding the film Priscilla. Starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaney as Priscilla, the movie uncovers the couple’s relationship through the eyes of his only wife.

Priscilla shared a photograph from the motion picture. Alongside it, she wrote, “I am excited about the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective, and I have always been such an admirer of her work.”

Concluding her commentary, Priscilla ended with the following statement. “I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey,” she said.

What are the key differences between the films ‘Elvis’ and ‘Priscilla?’

The Baz Luhrmann film Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks told Presley’s story. The film tackled the relationship between Presley and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Subsequently, it touched on difficult moments in Presley’s life, including the death of his mother and his dependence on prescription drugs.

However, it does not delve deeply into his and Priscilla’s romantic relationship. But the film does feature how they met, and their wedding, as well as Lisa Marie’s birth.

It also shows Priscilla from the outside looking in during key moments in Elvis’ life. These include his life as a movie star in California, at the ’68 Comeback Special, his Las Vegas residency, and as they navigate their divorce.

But, in Elvis, Priscilla was a fringe player. However, Priscilla features Elvis’ only wife as the star of the show.

Priscilla depicts Elvis and Priscilla’s relationship through her eyes. In the book, she reveals she’s molded by the king of rock and roll to be his ideal woman. Subsequently, the movie details their drawn-out courtship and reportedly tempestuous marriage.

This is the second time ‘Elvis and Me’ has been adapted into a movie

The book rights to Elvis and Me were purchased in 1987. One year later, it was made into a television movie.

The television film was written by Joyce Eliason, directed by Larry Peerce, and starred Dale Midkiff as Elvis and Susan Walters as Priscilla.

Priscilla Presley’s book reveals the story of her love affair with the king of rock and roll, which began when she was just 14 years old when Elvis was 24. She wrote the couple spent long nights together in Germany, where Elvis was stationed in the United States Army.

The book dove into Priscilla’s later life at Graceland, where she and Elvis lived together beginning in 1963. Together they created a life that culminated in a 1967 marriage.

Nine months after their wedding, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. However, Elvis’ come-and-go lifestyle and double standards regarding relationships were also featured in the book. These and other factors led to his and Priscilla’s 1973 split.

Neither Elvis nor Priscilla Presley ever remarried. Elvis was in a four-year relationship with Linda Thompson and was engaged to Ginger Alden at the time of his death.

Priscilla dated Mike Stone until 1975, and lawyer Robert Kardashian until 1976. From 1978 through 1984, Priscilla dated Michael Edwards. She had one son, Navarone Garibaldi, with film producer Marco Garibaldi, whom she dated from 1984 through 2006.