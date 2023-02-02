Priscilla Presley’s Heartbreaking Birthday Tribute to Lisa Marie: ‘I Am Having to Learn to Live Without My Only Daughter’

Priscilla Presley shared a heartbreaking birthday tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of her and Elvis Presley. This is the first time Priscilla has released a social media statement since Lisa Marie’s Jan. 12 death. Her message was poignant and touched on the future of the Presley family. But most of all, her remarks were in loving memory of her daughter, whose unexpected death upended Priscilla’s world.

Priscilla Presley honored Lisa at her celebration of life ceremony

The Presley clan gathered on Graceland’s grounds on Jan. 22 to pay tribute to Lisa Marie with a celebration of life ceremony. Family members and friends spoke of their relationships with the entertainer.

Priscilla took to a small stage in front of Graceland, the home of her late ex-husband Elvis Presley. There, she read a poem by Lisa’s 14-year-old daughter, Harper, titled “The Old Soul.” Priscilla added, “That says it all, and thank you all for being here. Our hearts are broken. Lisa, we all love you.”

After Lisa’s death, Priscilla posted a social media statement. It read, “Thank you all for your condolences. You have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time, but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

Priscilla Presley shares heartbreak on Lisa Marie’s 55th birthday

On Feb. 1, Priscilla shared a heartbreaking post to commemorate Lisa Marie’s birthday. Her poignant words revealed her hopes for the future. “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” she began.

Priscilla continued, “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved, and guided her as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family.”

Along with the post, Priscilla shared five photos with Lisa Marie during different life periods. Perhaps the most poignant was an image of Priscilla holding infant Lisa on Graceland’s grounds.

Priscilla’s heartbreaking statement comes after she contested the validity of her daughter’s will

CNN reports that Priscilla is challenging the validity of her late daughter’s will. She filed a petition to dispute a 2016 amendment to the document.

The amendment revealed Lisa Marie removed both her mother and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees of her estate. She replaced them with her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough died in 2020.

Priscilla is contesting the amendment. She claims she did not receive the paperwork while Lisa was alive. Her trust required this. Also, the document misspells Priscilla’s name, was not notarized, and does not appear to have Lisa Marie’s original signature reported CNN.

In 1979, Priscilla became the executor of Elvis’s estate, Graceland, upon the death of his father, Vernon, who appointed her in his will. His son, Elvis, died in 1977.

Subsequently, Priscilla became chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises and helped the faltering estate, worth around $1M when she took charge, to become profitable.