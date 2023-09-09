Priscilla Presley asked Elvis to steer clear of her high school graduation. She shared why she didn't think it would be a good idea for him to attend.

As Priscilla Presley met Elvis when she was a ninth grader, their relationship spanned most of her high school career. She moved to Memphis to finish out school closer to Elvis. When she graduated, she was happy about being able to spend more time with Elvis. Still, she did not want him to attend her graduation ceremony.

Priscilla Presley told Elvis she didn’t want him at her graduation ceremony

Elvis had never spoken highly of education, so Priscilla found it surprising that he was so excited for her graduation. He planned a party, bought her a car, and fretted over what to wear to the ceremony. The trouble was, Priscilla didn’t want him there.

“Elvis had a limo waiting for us out front,” Priscilla wrote in her book Elvis and Me. “But there was one problem: I did not want him to come to the actual ceremony. It would attract a lot of attention, and all eyes would be focused on him instead of the graduating seniors.”

Priscilla Presley | Bettmann/Contributor via Getty

When she told him she didn’t want him there, she could tell he was hurt, but he agreed.

“Finally I worked up enough courage to ask him to wait outside, and explain why,” she wrote. “Smiling his funny little grin, the one that came to his lips when he was hurt or upset, he agreed without hesitation. ‘I hadn’t thought about that,’ he said. ‘I won’t come in. I’ll just be outside in the car waiting for you. That way I’ll kinda be there.'”

Priscilla was grateful for his agreement. While she wanted him there, she wanted to honor her achievement.

Priscilla Presley rushed to Elvis’ side after the graduation was over

After the ceremony concluded, Priscilla rushed outside to see Elvis. He hadn’t been entirely able to avoid attention.

“As soon as I could get away, I ran outside,” she wrote. “In front of the church, Elvis and the boys were standing by the long black limo, looking like the Chicago Mafia in their dark glasses and suits, each concealing a .38. Around them a group of nuns were clamoring for Elvis’ autograph.”

He praised her for her accomplishment.

“When he looked up and saw me, he began applauding along with the boys,” Priscilla wrote. “Hugging me, he told me how proud he was. He had me unroll the diploma so he could see it. I had finally graduated.”

She was happy being done with school allowed her more time to be with Elvis

For Priscilla, graduation meant she had the freedom to dedicate her time to Elvis. She no longer had many major obligations outside of the relationship.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley | Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

“Now I could spend every minute with Elvis,” she wrote. “There were times when we’d shut ourselves off from the rest of the world for days. Elvis would leave word that he wanted ‘no calls unless it’s my daddy or an emergency call from Colonel.’ It was my time, and no one could interfere. He was all mine.”

They called down for food, kept the curtains closed, and ignored the rest of the world.