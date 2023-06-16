Marriage to Elvis Presley wasn't easy for Priscilla Presley who explained 'I knew what I was in for' when they tied the knot.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley didn’t celebrate their marriage until eight years after they first met when he was stationed in Germany as a U.S. Army soldier. Therefore she had first-hand experience regarding his lifestyle before saying, “I do.” Priscilla reflected on her life and union with the king of rock and roll in 2022. She admitted, “I knew what I was in for,” before heading down the aisle.

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley on their wedding day in May 1967 | Bettmann/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley reflected on her six-year marriage to Elvis Presley

Marriage to the king of rock and roll would be unlike any other challenge Priscilla Presley faced in her young life. After dating Elvis Presley for eight years prior, Priscilla had a good idea of how their life would continue once they formalized their relationship.

In 2022, Priscilla told The Guardian that she had a good idea of life as Elvis’ wife. The couple lived together shortly after Priscilla arrived in Memphis from Germany, where she lived with her parents.

“The beginning [of the marriage] was very difficult, but I knew what I was in for because I saw it at a very young age,” Priscilla admitted. She was often alone at Graceland while Elvis toured and filmed movies in California.

Even when the couple had time together at the stately home in the Whitefern section of Memphis, they were rarely alone. Elvis’ friends, family, and hangers-on were always in attendance.

Priscilla Presley admits to being ‘hurt’ by the press, but Elvis told her, ‘You know what the truth is’

Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla in the 1960s | Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images

Priscilla and Elvis Presley’s relationship was covered and scrutinized by the press for years. However, after their sudden May 1967 wedding, coverage surrounding their marriage ramped up.

Priscilla admitted to being “hurt” by stories in the press. She told The Guardian that Elvis’ advice eased speculation surrounding her and Elvis’ marriage.

“That’s when I started not reading papers anymore or [magazines] in the grocery stores,” Priscilla admitted. ”I found out how vicious people could be.”

She continued, “There were rumors I was pregnant, and that’s why he got married, and I’m going, ‘Oh my God, this is not gonna be good for me.’ So it was hard to get accepted. But he always told me, ‘Don’t pay attention. Don’t even listen, and don’t look at the tabloids. You know what the truth is, so just be cautious, but be aware.’”

Elvis and Priscilla divorced in 1973, and neither remarried

Although they cared for one another deeply, Elvis and Prisiclla Presley divorced in 1973. The couple never remarried others and shared custody of their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Priscilla was involved in a relationship with Marco Garibaldi for 20 years. Together, they share a son Navarone.

Elvis dated Linda Thompson for four years, from 1972 through 1976. He later dated and was engaged to Ginger Alden, who was with Elvis the night he died at age 42, on Aug. 16, 1977.