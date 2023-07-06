Living with Elvis Presley was isolating for Priscilla Presley, who entered his world at 14 and left when she was 27.

Life as Elvis Presley‘s wife was a double-edged sword for Priscilla Presley. Living with the king of rock and roll at his Graceland home was exciting but also quite isolating. Priscilla shared that while being with her love every day was right where she wanted to be, life was also “lonely.”

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley shortly after their marriage in May 1967 | Bettmann/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley claims she was clueless as to how other girls her age lived

As the daughter of a United States Air Force Major, Priscilla Presley was used to changing locales every few years. When she met Elvis Presley, Priscilla lived in Germany with stepfather Paul Beaulieu, her mother Ann, and siblings Donald, Michelle, Jeffrey, Thomas, and Timothy.

Priscilla lived in various places, from Connecticut to New Mexico to Maine. Her family settled in Del Valle, Texas, but soon her stepfather was transferred to Wiesbaden, West Germany.

Therefore, Priscilla was used to reinventing herself, making new friends, and trying to start over. However, this also insulated her from how other girls her age lived, with a constant stream of friendships that lasted more than a few years.

Subsequently, when Priscilla met and fell in love with Elvis during his tour of Germany as a soldier in the United States Army, she was just 14. Several years later, she was invited to Elvis’ Graceland home to live with the king of rock and roll on his turf. However, once again, Priscilla was forced to find her place in strange surroundings.

During an interview for the television series Loose Women, Priscilla admitted that she was often “lonely” at Graceland. She said, “I didn’t have any information about what was going on in my age group,” as many of Elvis’ friends and their wives and girlfriends were significantly older.

Priscilla Presley admitted moving into Graceland was ‘difficult’

On Loose Women, Priscilla Presley admitted moving back to the United States and into Elvis Presley’s Graceland home in Memphis, TN, was “difficult.” She detailed her experiences to the panel.

“It was very difficult,” Priscilla said. “He already had his inner circle. They embraced me, but that was it.”

She then revealed that Elvis’ lifestyle was quite isolating. He didn’t go out, and when he did, it was often late at night when he rented out movie theaters or amusement parks to entertain himself and his friends.

“I didn’t live my teenage years as a normal girl, obviously,” Prisiclla declared. “I had to adapt, and I guess I did.”

She continued, “I just followed what he did. You lived his life.” However, Priscilla said that living in Elvis’ world meant she didn’t connect to the world of other teenagers regarding music, world events, and other issues of the 1960s.

Elvis was ‘brilliant’ said Priscilla

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley photographed in Germany in 1960 | ullstein bild via Getty Images

As for her description of Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley called him a “brilliant” man, particularly when it came to music. “Listening to music, choosing music, and listening to artists that would make it. It was an education.”

However, after divorcing Elvis in 1973, Priscilla had to reinvent herself. But, for the first time, on her terms.

“It was a journey,” she explained. “I didn’t sign a check until I was 29 years old. But I didn’t really know who I was as a woman.”

Subsequently, Prisiclla clarified that she didn’t divorce Elvis “because I didn’t love him. He was truly the love of my life. I left him because I needed to find out what the world was like.”

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married from 1967 through 1973. They shared one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January 2023.