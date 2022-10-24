Why Protesters Smeared Cake on King Charles’ Wax Figure Face

Protestors smashed a cake on a wax figure of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds London. Here’s what happened and why the activists defaced the king’s likeness.

Wax figure of King Charles III | Rune Hellestad/Corbis/Getty Images

Just Stop Oil protesters smeared cake on King Charles’ wax figure at Madame Tussauds

On Oct. 24, BBC reported that protesters with the Just Stop Oil group took a stand against King Charles – or, at least, his wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. Two protesters wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts smashed a chocolate cake in the figure’s face in front of a group of spectators. The Metropolitan Police said four people have been arrested for criminal damage following the protest.

“At approximately 10:50 am today (24 Oct), protestors entered the ‘World Stage’ Zone at Madame Tussauds London and appeared to throw what is believed to be cake at our figures of The Royal Family,” said Madame Tussauds. “Our security team dealt with the incident quickly and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police on this matter. The attraction remains open, with our Royal Family set closed temporarily.”

King Charles’ figure is sandwiched between wax likenesses of his wife, Camilla, and his son, Prince William. Those statues remained untouched by the protesters.

Just Stop Oil activists smashed cakes into the face of a King Charles waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, saying their demands are simple: “Just stop oil. It’s a piece of cake.” https://t.co/tm84tU6nsd pic.twitter.com/pwhn0RCAaD — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 24, 2022

The protestors demanded King Charles stop new oil and gas: ‘It’s a piece of cake’

The Just Stop Oil activists who threw cake on King Charles’ wax figure were reportedly trying to halt all new oil and gas consents and licenses.

20-year-old Ellie McFadden from Glasgow said, “We are here because we seek to protect our freedoms and rights, because we seek to protect this green and pleasant land which is the inheritance of us all. Last year, at [climate change conference] Cop26 in Glasgow, Queen Elizabeth said, ‘The time for words has moved to the time for action.’”

She added, “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”

King Charles planned to travel to Egypt for Cop27, but canceled after former prime minister Liz Truss allegedly warned him against attending.

King Charles vows to stop campaigning for the environment and tackling climate change https://t.co/wdeKzisHc2 pic.twitter.com/O5H4QFBJQS — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 11, 2022

The royal family has been criticized for using private jets

King Charles and the rest of the royal family have been criticized in the past for their use of private jets. Some citizens are alarmed not only by spending public money on the royal family’s travel but also by jet fuel emissions’ impact on the environment.

The royal family has spent over £13 million of public money on private flights in less than 10 years (per the Independent). Taxpayers fund their official travel through the Sovereign Grant.

One of these controversial trips was a flight to the 2021 Glasgow Climate Change Conference, which King Charles traveled to on a private plane. But, according to Forbes, he “only agreed to fly on a private jet between Rome and Glasgow when it was agreed that sustainable fuel would be used in the plane.”

Reports vary on the exact number, but hundreds of Climate Change Convention attendees flew to the event on private jets.

