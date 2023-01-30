King Charles III formally ascends to the British throne on May 6, 2023. Then, he assumes the role predestined to him since childhood, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, became ruler of the United Kingdom before him. However, after waiting 70 years to become king, will Charles end his reign for the love of his life, Camilla Parker Bowles? A psychic believes so.

Love for Camilla Parker Bowles tainted King Charles III’s marriage to Princess Diana

Charles and Camilla met for the first time at a polo match. People Magazine reported Parker Bowles first said to Charles, “My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common.” That comment began a personal relationship until Charles left on assignment with the royal navy.

According to author Penny Junor, per Vanity Fair, Charles’s great-uncle Lord Mountbatten disapproved of the relationship since Camilla was not a virgin nor aristocratic enough. Therefore he encouraged Charles to end the union.

The couple went their separate ways romantically, and Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Charles continued to look for lasting love and a future queen, marrying Diana Spencer in 1981. However, the longtime friends remained very close. Their relationship culminated in an affair despite both being married to other people.

However, Charles’s love for Camilla could jeopardize yet another part of his life, his reign as king of the United Kingdom, predicts a psychic.

A psychic predicts Camilla Parker Bowles will bring King Charles III’s reign to an early end

Charles will formally assume the role of king during a coronation ceremony that takes place on May 6. Camilla will be crowned queen consort alongside her husband.

Per Express, psychic Jasmine Anderson predicts Camilla, Queen Consort will be the one who brings King Charles’ reign to an early end. The psychic said, “Right off the bat, I am not seeing King Charles being our king for very long.”

She continued, “To begin with, the date of his coronation is May 6, and we will be in Mercury Retrograde. Starting something new during a Retrograde can often mean problems will occur later on, and it will be short-lived.”

Jasmine also believes one thing will hold Charles back from his royal duties, his love for Camilla.

“There is no doubt that Charles is cut out for the job. He has trained his whole life for it,” Jasmine said. “However, when it comes to his love for Camilla, I feel it will put a huge strain on their relationship, which he won’t want to jeopardize.”

She concluded, “I see Camilla being very affected by how the public view her, and this will be telling on their relationships. To Charles, they are soulmates, and she means more to him than the crown.”

Camilla reportedly pulled Charles out of the ‘depths of depression’ when his ‘marriage was failing’ to Princess Diana

Royal author Penny Junor claims that Camilla lifted Charles’ spirits following the failure of his marriage to Princess Diana. In turn, he always turned to her for compassion and friendship.

“He was in the depth of depression when his marriage was failing. She pulled him out of that and made him laugh again,” Junor says. The author of The Duchess: Camilla Parker Bowles and the Love Affair That Rocked the Crown revealed Camilla’s unwavering friendship reignited her affair with the Prince of Wales in the mid-1980s.

“She treated him like a normal person, as she had when they were together, and if ever he behaved badly, or was selfish or thoughtless, she wasn’t afraid to tell him so,” Junor writes as reported by Vanity Fair. “She was a proper friend.”