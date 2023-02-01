Psychic Predicts Prince William’s Birthday Brings ‘Major Royal Decision,’ Unveiling of ‘Secret Plan’

A psychic predicts Prince William might face significant personal and professional changes as his June birthday approaches. The oldest of King Charles III’s sons is expected to be a part of a “major royal decision,” says seer Jessica Adams. As he turns 41, the psychic predicts William’s birthday may also unveil a “secret plan” put in place by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. How will this all unfold?

Prince William | Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William experienced a royal power shift in late 2022

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sept. 2022, titles among some members of the royal family shifted. Charles became King, Camilla, Queen Consort, and Prince William and Kate Middleton became Prince and Princess of Wales. Before their titles changed, William and Kate were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“The new King will have to invest him as Prince of Wales, so likely there’ll be an investiture at Caernarfon Castle, as there was for Prince Charles in 1969,” Carolyn Harris, author of Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting, told Page Six of the ceremony. Buckingham Palace has not yet released details regarding this milestone event.

William and Kate automatically became the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall after the queen’s death. According to the Duchy’s 1337 charter, the Duke of Cornwall is the heir to the throne. The Duchy of Cornwall website explains that the heir is typically the eldest surviving son of the King or Queen. In addition to this, Prince William will also own his father’s estate at Highgrove House. Whether he moves in remains to be seen.

With all these changes William has faced throughout 2022, it appears 2023 will bring even more power shifts in the House of Windsor as the year unfolds, psychic Jessica says.

A psychic predicts a ‘major royal decision’ will happen on or near Prince William’s birthday

Per Express, psychic Jessica Adams revealed that a “major royal decision” may happen near or around Prince William’s June 21st birthday. According to the astrologer, “a secret plan was made about the line of succession” within the royal family in 2020.

She claimed, “There was a second decision made that Christmas by our late Queen.” Jessica called it “Plan B for the monarchy.” Jessica reveals Prince William will become king and Charles will step down.

However, she also predicts that there is a “Plan C” as well. This alternative is William taking the title of prince regent.

Per Miriam-Webster, a prince regent is: “a prince who rules a country during the minority, absence, or disability of the nominal sovereign.” If Charles cannot rule, William could take his father’s place. Charles’s coronation takes place in May 2023.

The psychic predicts the shift in the line of succession may have substantial financial consequences for the royal family

Prince William with his wife Kate Middleton and children Princes Louis and George and Princess Charlotte | Samir Hussein/WireImage

But, along with the myriad of changes Prince William will endure throughout 2023 as his role changes, the remainder of the royal family may also find themselves at a crossroads. Subsequently, Jessica predicts that this shift in power could bring substantial financial consequences.

“This [shift] alters the inheritance of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and the legacy she leaves to the children, Charlotte, George, and Louis,” the psychic predicts. “It affects Charles III’s multi-billion real estate empire and William’s Duchy of Cornwall estate.”

Furthermore, Jessica predicted dates when the royal family accountants will be “working overtime,” on or around Mar. 8 and Mar. 23, as they devise an “entirely new budget for the next 20 years.” However, the psychic says this shift will bring “the beginning of the end of the old family life as Charles knew it.”