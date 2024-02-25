Here's what a psychic is saying about the decision the Prince of Wales is going to have to make in the coming months as his wife recovers from abdominal surgery.

Prince William has had a lot on his plate recently following the news of his father’s cancer diagnosis and his wife’s lengthy recovery post-abdominal surgery.

Now, a psychic is revealing what they see in store for the prince as well as the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) in the very near future.

The decision a psychic sees Prince William having to make soon

Inbaal Honigman is a celebrity psychic astrologer who has been reading Tarot since the ’90s. She has appeared in media for more than 20 years giving her predictions for Big Brother’s Little Brother, Elle Magazine, and talkSPOR T radio, to name a few. Several months ago, she predicted that King Charles would develop an “illness” that would “become public knowledge via an official announcement.” And even before the monarch’s cancer diagnosis was made public, Honigman hinted that the king would have an “extended medical leave” and that Prince William would have to pick up some of his dad’s responsibilities.

Prince William visits the British Red Cross at British Red Cross HQ in London | Kin Cheung – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Now, the psychic has read the Tarot for the prince and Kate and is sharing what’s in store for them in the coming weeks.

For William, Honigman pulled the “5 of Cups” card. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, she described the Prince of Wales as “a pro at balancing his personal life against his many commitments. This year is busy but he makes sure that he can find the time to enjoy his family, read a book, and go for a country walk, ensuring that he doesn’t suffer from burnout.”

However, the astrologer added that the future king will have to make a choice soon about skipping an upcoming and previously planned function in order to balance out his work and home life.

“A planned get-together, like a reunion, is on the cards for Prince William in March but there’s a chance he may miss it as too many plans clash at once and he has to make a choice,” Honigman said.

Astrologer says Kate will finally get a break from ‘thinking too much’

Kate Middleton visits the London Anna Freud Centre, a children’s mental health charity of which she is patron | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As for the Princess of Wales, Honigman also read her Tarot and pulled “The Star” card for Kate meaning she’ll get a break from “thinking too much” once she fully recovers.

According to Honigman: “Catherine’s caring and organized nature means that she’s busy even when she’s not busy. So in a year like 2024 when she’s destined to be very busy indeed, she’ll find that spending time with friends or popping out to the shops whenever possible will provide a fun break from thinking too much.

“She’s had a specific place she wanted to visit and this finally happens for the princess. It’s an educational destination, somewhere for creatives to learn, and it’s been a wish for her to go visit.”