‘Purple Hearts’: A Sex Scene Between Cassie and Luke ‘Was Changed’

In Purple Hearts, Sofia Carson appears as Cassie Salazar, and Nicholas Galitzine plays Luke Morrow. The Netflix film premiered on July 29, and it has become increasingly popular with viewers thanks to the love story between Cassie and Luke. In a recent interview with Remezcla, Carson revealed that a sex scene between Cassie and Luke was cut from Purple Hearts.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Purple Hearts.]

What is ‘Purple Hearts’ about?

Overall, Purple Hearts is a romantic film, but it features heavy subtext regarding U.S. politics. In the movie, Cassie and Luke enter a marriage of convenience so Cassie can have access to Luke’s military health insurance.

Cassie is a liberal singer-songwriter who was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and Luke is a Marine with conservative values.

In addition to entering a marriage of convenience on short notice, Cassie and Luke do not get along because of their conflicting values and political views.

When Luke is injured while overseas, Luke and Cassie have to keep up the ruse of being happily married beyond sending letters and video chatting. Once Luke moves in with Cassie, the two start to become closer.

A sex scene between Luke and Cassie was cut from ‘Purple Hearts’

When Purple Hearts premiered on Netflix, Remezcla published an interview with Carson. In the interview, Carson discussed behind-the-scenes secrets about making the movie.

In the movie, Luke and Cassie have sex the night before Luke is deployed. Speaking with Remezcla, Carson shared that it was important for the characters’ sex scene to not be based on physical attraction.

Instead, the actor wanted “a scene of complete and utter intimacy and vulnerability.”

According to Remezcla, “Carson also shared that there was originally another sex scene in the script, which was changed to a soft moment with Cassie and Luke in bed.”

The actor explained this choice to Remezcla, saying, “I think there’s such a power to that, and it speaks volumes rather than going to something physical.”

The ending of ‘Purple Hearts’ was also changed

At the end of Purple Hearts, Cassie and Luke’s original plan is discovered. To prevent Cassie from being punished, Luke takes full responsibility for their marriage, resulting in him being sentenced to prison for six months.

The movie ends with Cassie promising to wait for Luke, and then a credits scene shows Luke and Cassie enjoying their life as a married couple once Luke is out of prison.

“We had finished the movie with the ending of Luke being taken to prison and Cassie waiting for him at the gate, hoping he comes back home,” Carson told Remezcla.

The actor then told Remezcla that Netflix added the credits scene because it was “important that audiences got to see Cassie and Luke again.”

Fans can watch the movie Purple Hearts on Netflix.

