‘Purple Hearts’: The Movie Originally Had a Different Ending

The Netflix film Purple Hearts has quickly become one of the most popular movies on the streaming platform. Purple Hearts stars Sofia Carson as Cassie Salazar and Nicholas Galitzine as Luke Morrow. While fans have fallen in love with Purple Hearts, it turns out the movie’s ending was almost completely different.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Purple Hearts.]

(L-R) Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine | Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

What is ‘Purple Hearts’ about?

Purple Hearts premiered on Netflix on July 29. It is based on a novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield that was originally released in 2017.

In the movie, Cassie is a struggling singer-songwriter who was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Luke is a Marine who is set to deploy soon.

Even though they have extremely differing political views, the two enter a marriage of convenience so Cassie can be included on Luke’s health insurance. When Luke is wounded while overseas, the two have to continue the fake act of being in love.

RELATED: ‘Purple Hearts’: Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine ‘Had to Build Pretty Immediate Trust’ After Meeting Over Zoom

How the ending to ‘Purple Hearts’ changed

At the end of Purple Hearts, it is discovered that Luke and Cassie’s marriage was started in a fraudulent way. To protect Cassie, Luke confesses that the entire thing was his idea.

Just before he is sent to prison for six months, Cassie confesses her love for him. During the movie’s credits, Cassie and Luke reunite in a loving scene on the beach.

In an interview with Remezcla, Carson revealed that this credits scene was not originally included.

“We had finished the movie with the ending of Luke being taken to prison and Cassie waiting for him at the gate, hoping he comes back home,” said Carson.

However, the actor revealed that Netflix decided it was “important that audiences got to see Cassie and Luke again.”

Carson agrees with the decision, telling Remezcla, “It was so cathartic and so beautiful to see them together because you really fell in love with them. And it’s such a beautiful feeling to see the happy ending that they’ve never had.”

RELATED: ‘Purple Hearts’: Sofia Carson Thinks Playing Cassie Was a ‘Challenge’

Other changes were made to the Netflix film

In the movie, fans only see Cassie and Luke have sex once right before he is deployed. When he returns after getting injured, Cassie and Luke begin to fall in love.

Speaking with Remezcla, Carson revealed that there was another major change made to the plot of Purple Hearts.

According to Carson, there was another sex scene between Cassie and Luke after he returned home. The scene was changed from the script’s version to show Cassie and Luke in bed together but not having sex.

“I think there’s such a power to that, and it speaks volumes rather than going to something physical,” Carson told Remezcla.

Purple Hearts is currently available to stream on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Says Season 5 Is the Best One Yet