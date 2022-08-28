‘Purple Hearts’ Sequel is a ‘Possibility’

Available on Netflix, Purple Hearts features a marriage of convenience that turns into genuine love. The movie became a hit on the streaming site among romance fans. The leads felt like they had immediate chemistry, and viewers could tell.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Purple Hearts.]

‘Purple Hearts’ | Mark Fellman/Netflix

It has not been long since the movie came out, and people already want to see more. The creative minds behind the story have addressed the demand. They revealed the possibility of a second film.

How the audience and critics responded to ‘Purple Hearts’

Purple Hearts director, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, admitted that she understands the backlash but pushed back and said, "I hope that people understand that in order for characters to grow, they need to be flawed in the beginning." pic.twitter.com/SHGxoYoBNr — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 13, 2022

On July 29, Purple Hearts debuted on Netflix. According to Variety, the movie gained a lot of viewership soon after its release. It managed to get 100 million hours of watch time within the first two weeks. Moreover, many fans enjoyed the film and developed theories of life after the credits.

Nevertheless, Purple Hearts has experienced a bit of controversy from viewers. According to ComicBook, some people consider the movie “military propaganda.” Meanwhile, others worried about the presence of racism, anti-LGBTQ, and other sentiments.

The filmmakers have explained they wanted to show the perspectives of differing political views. At the same time, they did not want to take any sides. Despite the mixed feelings from casual audiences, critics have voiced their opinions. Overall, critics have had a negative response to the film. Still, the movie gained enough popularity to make its way to the top.

Will there be a ‘Purple Hearts’ sequel?

Purple Hearts ends with Luke and Cassie confessing their love before the former goes to prison. The film added an end-credit scene to show the pair reuniting. While it seems like a satisfying conclusion for viewers, the producers might still have an interest in continuing the story.

Producers Sofia Carson and Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum discuss the idea of a sequel. Rosenbaum mentions how the two have chatted about it for a while. However, they have not decided on anything at the moment.

“I mean, I could watch the two of them and their chemistry all day. And they’re just great people to work with, so I definitely won’t rule it out,” Rosenbaum explains.

“We wouldn’t do anything unless we really, really loved it, because we want to stay true to the integrity. We haven’t landed on anything specific yet. It’s always a possibility.” Variety

Fans of the romantic drama have imagined ideas of what Cassie and Luke’s life would be like. The producers are aware of the desire for a sequel. They hope to be able to explore the characters more if they get the chance.

What the cast members have said

On top of being a producer, Carson starred as Cassie in Purple Hearts. When talking about being her character in a potential sequel, she explains, “I adore being Cassie, and I’d be curious to see where it goes. Who knows. You never know!”

In addition, another castmate expresses their thoughts on another film. People reports that Nicholas Galitzine, who played Luke, has been evasive about confirming anything. However, he has enjoyed overwhelming support from fans.

“We’ll see what happens, for sure,” Galitzine states. “Even privately, we joke about what would happen and how to possibly continue the story because the script would have to be good. It would have to make sense. It would have to work. There are many different ways it could go, and we’ll wait and see if it’s the right story.”

