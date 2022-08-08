‘Purple Hearts’: Sofia Carson Thinks She Had ‘Immediate’ Chemistry With Nicholas Galitzine

Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine have taken the world by storm thanks to their roles in the Netflix film Purple Hearts. In a recent interview with People Magazine, Carson revealed that she had “immediate” chemistry with Galitzine. Given how much romance fans love the movie, this comes as no surprise.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Purple Hearts.]

What is ‘Purple Hearts’ about?

Purple Hearts is based on a novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield. The novel was originally released in 2017, and the film adaptation premiered on Netflix on July 29, 2022.

In the film, Carson plays Cassie Salazar, a struggling singer-songwriter. Meanwhile, Galitzine stars as Luke Morrow, a Marine.

Despite their differing political views, the two enter a marriage of convenience so Cassie can have access to Luke’s health insurance, as she was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

After Luke is wounded while overseas, the two must continue their marriage under watchful eyes when Luke returns home, resulting in them becoming closer.

Sofia Carson thinks she had ‘immediate’ chemistry with her ‘Purple Hearts’ co-star Nicholas Galitzine

When Purple Hearts was released on Netflix, People Magazine shared an interview with Carson. In the interview, Carson described her chemistry with Galitzine as “immediate.”

The actor also revealed that the two co-stars initially met over Zoom, and filming for the movie began the day after they met in real life.

“We didn’t actually get to meet until the night before that we started shooting, and so we literally did not know each other,” Carson told People Magazine.

She continued, “And the next day, our characters got married. The day after, they professed their love for each other. The day after, he got deployed to Iraq. And then the next day was the love scene in the motel. So we really dove into this film, and we had to build pretty immediate trust with one another.”

Sofia Carson put in ‘a lot of research’ to play her ‘Purple Hearts’ character

Speaking with People Magazine, Carson shared that a great deal of effort went into forming Cassie’s backstory.

She told the publication she conducted “a lot of research into every aspect that could have shaped and formed the woman that she was when we met her.”

Carson added, “Everything from the immigrant experience coming into this country, being an immigrant in San Diego, in Southern California, type 1 diabetes, military, the military culture, her worldview, her political views, her stance on marriage.”

While researching and playing her Purple Hearts character, Carson immediately connected Cassie’s activism to her own mother.

“My mom is the most extraordinary heart I’ve ever known,” Carson told People Magazine. “She raised her daughters, not only to believe that as women anything was possible, but that the greatest and most important thing that we could do with our lives and our voices was to give.”

