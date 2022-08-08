‘Purple Hearts’: Sofia Carson Thinks Playing Cassie Was a ‘Challenge’

Sofia Carson is primarily known for playing the role of Evie in the popular Disney Descendants film franchise. Since the release of the Netflix film Purple Hearts, Carson has risen more in the public eye. In an interview with People Magazine, Carson shared that playing Cassie in Purple Hearts was a “challenge.”

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Purple Hearts.]

What Sofia Carson thought of her ‘Purple Hearts’ role

In Purple Hearts, Carson plays Cassie Salazar, a struggling singer-songwriter. After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, Cassie marries Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine, for his health insurance benefits.

In an interview with People Magazine, Carson called Cassie her “greatest challenge as an actor.”

To prepare for the film, Carson went through a great deal of research in order to nail the part.

“Everything from the immigrant experience coming into this country, being an immigrant in San Diego, in Southern California, type 1 diabetes, military, the military culture, her worldview, her political views, her stance on marriage,” Carson told People Magazine.

In addition to researching different aspects of her character, Carson also kept a journal from Cassie’s perspective in order to elevate her performance.

She told People Magazine she wrote down “every memory” of Cassie’s that she “could think of.”

Sofia Carson is grateful for certain aspects of her ‘Purple Hearts’ character

Like her character, Carson is also a singer. Part of what made playing Cassie so special for Carson was exploring Cassie’s journey as a musician throughout the movie.

“I think I’ve been really lucky that a lot of the projects that I have been a part of have allowed me to do everything that I love as an artist,” Carson told People Magazine.

In addition to acting and singing in the movie, Carson also served as a producer on the film.

“And this one in particular went kind of a step further, because I’ve always been in love with storytelling, and to be a part of storytelling from every aspect, from behind the scenes as producer to physical storytelling as an actress to storytelling through song, was incredibly fulfilling,” Carson shared.

How Sofia Carson connected to Cassie

The main plot of Purple Hearts revolves around the unlikely love story between Luke and Cassie. While Luke is a conservative Marine, Cassie is more liberal and outspoken about her views.

Speaking with People Magazine, Carson said she connected to her character’s “passion for justice” because of her own mother.

“My mom is the most extraordinary heart I’ve ever known,” Carson said. “She raised her daughters, not only to believe that as women anything was possible, but that the greatest and most important thing that we could do with our lives and our voices was to give.”

Purple Hearts is currently available to stream on Netflix. Following its release on July 29, the movie reached No. 1 on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Netflix Movie list.

