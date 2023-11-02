All eyes were on King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles), during their four-day visit to Kenya. The trip marked Charles’ first to a Commonwealth country since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth II and became the monarch.

As part of the couple’s itinerary they toured a new national history museum, visited the site where independence was declared in 1963, and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior. While at Kariokor Cemetery, the king tripped but was able to keep his footing and avoided taking a tumble. Here’s what a body language expert observed from the king and queen at that moment.

Expert observes Camilla’s reaction to king tripping, says she puts his safety first

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Over the years, Stanton has also analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family.

The expert observed that when the king tripped on a roll of artificial Queen Camilla’s reaction showed she would put her husband’s safety before her own.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said: “When we saw Charles tripping over, Camilla displayed genuine facial expressions of shock and surprise as well as concern. This tells us how caring Camilla is deep down and puts Charles’ safety and happiness before her own when necessary. She didn’t mask any of her emotions, she just wanted to make sure Charles was OK.”

Following that small but embarrassing misstep, the king kept his composure and continued along.

As Stanton pointed out: “He showed no signs of nervousness or feeling out of his depth …Camilla continues to be his rock and companion in these engagements. She brings a side out of Charles that gives him the inner confidence to walk and be present with pride as king. The two of them do help each other, but Camilla has more independence. She is the more dominant person in the relationship and she gives Charles a lot of confidence and strength he needs as king.”

Despite that misstep, the king and queen looked like a ‘Hollywood couple’

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, and President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto before a State Banquet | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The body language guru went on to discuss the king and queen’s appearance at a state dinner with President William Ruto saying: “Charles and Camilla looked like a classic Hollywood couple. Everyone was ecstatic to see them there.”

He also explained what message the queen was sending with the color of her gown. “Camilla is dressed in a blue/lilac color, which is the color of communication, and we see her showing openness and honesty,” Stanton said, adding, “This color choice is mirrored in her body language as she presents herself as open and genuine. I get the impression she wants to come across as someone who is embracing her new chapter.”

