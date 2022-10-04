Queen Camilla Was ‘Wary’ of Prince Harry, According to Book

A new book looks at the life of Camilla Parker Bowles and her journey toward becoming queen consort. One part of the queen’s life that is examined is her relationship with her stepchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry. The author says an insider told her Camilla was “wary” of Prince Harry.

Queen Camilla was ‘wary’ of Prince Harry, says insider

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Harry | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

In the book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, author Andrea Levin discusses Camilla’s life and how she has navigated royal life. Levin says an insider believed Camilla didn’t have an easy time being a stepmother in the beginning.

According to the insider, Camilla was “wary” of Prince Harry. Levin’s source says Camilla would sometimes catch him “looking at her in a long and cold way.” She reportedly found this unsettling. It’s likely it took some time for Prince Harry and Prince William to adjust after their father married another woman. However, according to the book, Camilla and Harry got along well.

Queen Camilla’s approach to parenting

Levin’s source says Camilla made an effort to be supportive of Prince Harry instead of attempting to become his “surrogate mother.” The source says despite Camilla’s efforts to provide support, Prince Harry seemed to be “a lost soul in so many ways.”

The book goes on to say that Camilla doesn’t try to force a relationship as a stepgrandmother. According to Levin, she understands that Prince William’s children and Prince Harry’s children already have grandparents.

Camilla’s relationship with Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Levin says Camilla and Kate Middleton have grown close over the years. Camilla was reportedly eager to help Kate settle into the royal family because they both had what the author describes as a “normal life” before getting married. She identified with Kate. According to Levin, Camilla helped Kate become familiar with the customs and practices royals are expected to follow.

Levin says Camilla also welcomed Meghan Markle with open arms. According to a senior royal, Camilla thought Meghan would represent the modern royals well. Camilla reportedly to her to lunches and gave her advice on how to adjust to her new life. In the beginning, everyone seemed to get along well, says Levin. However, according to Levin’s source, Meghan seemed “unresponsive” to Camilla’s guidance and allegedly wanted to “go her own way.”

A source says Prince Harry has been ‘negative’ about Camilla

According to Levin’s source, Prince Harry has been “negative” about Camilla. The source believes Harry’s alleged behavior could be part of some type of “therapy process” where he “relives” parts of his life and “blames someone else” for mistakes he made. Levin says another source told her that Meghan has also allegedly been “horrible about” Camilla as well.

Our take

It’s not surprising if there was an adjustment period for Prince Harry and Prince William after King Charles III married Camilla. They were likely still processing the death of their mother, Princess Diana. We can’t know for sure if Levin’s source was right about “negative” or “horrible” things said about Camilla. Hopefully, any alleged animosity between Camilla and Meghan and Harry has been resolved.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Seemed to ‘Distance Themselves’ After Getting in Their Car Says Body Language Expert