Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says

Queen Elizabeth II ended Platinum Jubilee weekend with a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. However, it seems she was also in for something unexpected. According to a lip reader, Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the balcony she didn’t know about one aspect of the closing celebration.

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise balcony appearance to end Platinum Jubilee celebrations

After a long weekend filled with all manner of events honoring the monarch and her 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth made one final appearance. She surprised crowds in the national mall by standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

With her were the royal family’s two future kings and their families. Prince Charles, who is first in the line of succession, was joined by his wife and future queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince William, second in line to the throne, was also there with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Queen Elizabeth’s surprise balcony appearance was preceded by the Platinum Jubilee pageant. During which Louis went viral for his behavior. It included a kiss with his mom, a telling-off, sitting on Charles’ knee, and apparently lots of sugar.

A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George she ‘didn’t know’ about the ‘brilliant’ colored smoke

During the monarch’s brief time on the Buckingham Palace balcony — she appeared only for a few minutes — Queen Elizabeth waved to crowds as they sang, “God Save the Queen.” There was also a moment when she said a few words to her great-grandson, George.

So what did Queen Elizabeth say to George? Professional lip reader John Cassidy told the U.K.’s Mirror she appeared to make a comment to the 9-year-old after “God Save the Queen.”

Cassidy told the publication she turned to George after red, white, and blue smoke streaked through the air. He suspected she told him, “Ah, brilliant! I didn’t know.”

Queen Elizabeth talked to Prince Louis during her first Platinum Jubilee weekend balcony appearance

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Louis | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

George wasn’t the only royal kid to have a few words with Queen Elizabeth on the balcony. His younger brother, Louis, 4, had a brief conversation with the monarch just days earlier.

On June 2, 2022, working royals stood on the balcony after the annual Trooping the Colour parade. Louis was there with his siblings and parents. He supposedly asked Queen Elizabeth about planes and got a short reply from his great-grandmother.

Louis’ facial expressions grabbed the attention of Kate, William, and the world. So much so that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge commented on Louis’ Platinum Jubilee weekend experience with a few words and a side eye emoji.

