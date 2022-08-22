Queen Elizabeth’s Damning Comment About Meghan Markle Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral Will ‘Never Be Discussed’ Claims Royal Author

Queen Elizabeth made a damning comment about Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral. This is the claim made by author Tom Bower in his new best-selling book Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors. But, is this claim really true? According to one royal expert, if Her Majesty actually made the comment it would “never be discussed.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth lost her husband of 73 years in April 2021

The queen married Philip Mountbatten on November 20, 1947, when she was just 21 years old and still known as Princess Elizabeth. The couple was married for 73 years, until Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021.

It was a sad day for the monarch and the UK. Because the Duke of Edinburgh passed in the middle of the pandemic, mass gatherings were limited and only 30 people were allowed to attend the funeral on April 17.

Among the mourners were Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other senior royals. Prince Harry was also in attendance for the funeral, but his wife stayed behind in California because she was in the final weeks of her second pregnancy.

The comment Her Majesty allegedly made will ‘never be discussed’

According to Bower’s book, when the Queen was told that Meghan Markle would not be attending Prince Philip’s funeral in person she said, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming.”

Buckingham Palace has not responded to Bower’s claim. But some royal sources question whether or not Her Majesty would have anyone on her mind that day other than her late husband.

Regardless, former royal butler Grant Harrold says that when Harry and Meghan return to the UK in September to do some charity work, things could get “awkward” if they meet with the queen.

“Meghan will have read what the queen allegedly said about her not going to Prince Philip’s funeral. I don’t see Meghan sitting down with her and asking if it’s true,” Harrold said, per Express.

“It’s one of those awkward things that will hang in the air and never be discussed. It just won’t be brought up. The queen is such a diplomatic lady, she’s not the type to bring it up. I think people forget that Prince Harry probably does speak to her so nothing will be a surprise. What will be interesting about this visit is that it will clarify exactly where the situation lies.”

Queen Elizabeth might not have time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan are traveling to the UK in early September to visit several charities that are “close to their hearts” and to attend the One Young World Summit. No private visits with the queen have been announced, and it’s not clear that Her Majesty will have time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s possible her busy schedule simply won’t allow it.

The Sussexes will be in town on the same day that the Tory leadership election results are announced. That means Queen Elizabeth will have to say goodbye to Boris Johnson and welcome either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak and invite them to form a government as the new Prime Minister.

Her Majesty is scheduled to do this in London on September 6, which is interrupting her annual holiday in Scotland. However, because she is 96, it’s possible the queen will welcome the new government leader via video and stay in Scotland.

“Some things cannot be moved,” a palace spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

It’s also been reported that Harry and Meghan do not have any plans to meet with Prince William and Kate Middleton. So, it’s entirely possible that the Sussexes will spend an entire week in the UK — staying at Frogmore Cottage — and never meet up with any members of the royal family.

RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Thinks He Is Owed an Apology, But So Does the Royal Family