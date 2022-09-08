Queen Elizabeth II Dead; British Monarch Dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II is dead, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Sept. 8. The queen, who first ascended to the throne in 1952, was 96 years old and served as the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Royal family surrounded Queen Elizabeth at her death

On Sept. 8, concerned doctors placed Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision at her Scottish estate Balmoral.



“Following further evaluation this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement as reported by CNBC. “The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Several members of the royal family, including Prince Charles, who is now King Charles, and Prince William traveled to Scotland to be with the queen.

The royal family announced the queen’s death via Twitter: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

In the wake of her death, King Charles III issued a statement via Twitter.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he said.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he continued.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he added.

The royal family under Queen Elizabeth II

The queen is predeceased by her late husband, Prince Philip. The couple married in 1947 and spent 73 years in marriage before the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in 2021.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and her grandchildren, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall; Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie; and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Now that Queen Elizabeth II is dead, Prince Charles will become the new king of the United Kingdom.

This story is being updated.

RELATED: Prince Charles Will Have to Make 1 ‘Difficult Choice’ When He Becomes King, Expert Says