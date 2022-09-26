Queen Elizabeth II Died of a ‘Broken Heart’ Says Royal Correspondent: ‘Never the Same’

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, after a 70-year reign as queen of the United Kingdom. However, a royal correspondent says the monarch was “never the same” after the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, 17 months prior. Furthermore, she ultimately died of a “broken heart,” they claimed.

Queen Elizabeth struggled healthwise after Prince Philip’s death

The late queen of the United Kingdom was hospitalized six months after her husband’s death, reported Today. In Oct. 2021, she canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland to remain under doctors’ care.

This cancellation came after the monarch conducted much of her business over Zoom early in the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She returned to public life in the fall of 2021 after mourning the loss of her husband, Prince Philip.

Doctors advised the late monarch to slow down her schedule later that same year due to health concerns and only undertake light activities. The Today Show subsequently reported Queen Elizabeth’s doctor told her to cut out her daily cocktail, Gin and Dubonnet, with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice.

In Nov. 2021, the queen suffered a back sprain. She contracted coronavirus in Feb. 2022.

A royal correspondent says Queen Elizabeth died ‘of a broken heart’ and was ‘never the same’ after Prince Philip’s death

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl shared her views on how Queen Elizabeth fared after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. The couple were married for 74 years and had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward.

Nicholl claimed the monarch was ready to be reunited with her late husband.

“I think she ultimately died of a broken heart,” Nicholl said. “She was never the same after Philip went. They’d been together for 74 years. He was, she said, her strength and stay. He supported her in everything she did in life.

“I think it’s fair to say that she wouldn’t be the queen that she was without the support of Philip, and I think something in her died when he went,” Nicholl continued.

“She held on for as long as she could,” Nicholl added, “did her constitutional role and swore in her new Prime Minister. She made sure she tidied everything up, and I think, in the end, she just wanted to be back with him, and I think that’s why we saw that double rainbow over Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.”

The royal family released few details regarding Queen Elizabeth’s official cause of death

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The royal family released a statement after the queen’s death. It contained few details regarding the reason for her passing.

A statement on the royal family’s official website said the following. “The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The king and the queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth’s son, King Charles III, shared his own statement regarding his mother’s death.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty, the queen is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” it began.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, the Commonwealth, and countless people worldwide. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the queen was so widely held.”

