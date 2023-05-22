Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Called Meghan Markle ‘Evil’ at a Reception and Shocked Everyone Around Her

We know Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as working royals, which is why she released a statement that she did support them only after holding the historic Sandringham Summit and shooting down their half-in, half-out proposal. The late monarch also wasn’t happy when the pair sat down with Oprah Winfrey and made several allegations against the Firm, which is why she released a statement saying that “recollections may vary.”

Now, a source close to the family is claiming that the queen let her feelings about Meghan slip shortly before she died and what she said shocked everyone around her.

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle watching a flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The queen reportedly made out-of-character remark that Meghan was ‘evil’

Prior to Queen Elizabeth’s death, it was reported that she offered the Sussexes an invite for them to stay with her at Balmoral Castle in Scotland but they declined. At a dinner reception after the couple turned down the invitation the queen allegedly called Meghan “evil.”

The claim that the late monarch made the comment about the duchess came from a source who told The Spectator when the queen said it aloud “everybody’s eyebrows hit the ceiling” because “it was out of character for the queen to use such a word as ‘evil’ to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her. It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on earth.”

The source elaborated: “At the drinks before the dinner, a small group were talking to the monarch and she explained that Harry meeting Meghan had become a complete catastrophe and described her as evil. By this point, we all knew the queen’s health was in decline and she had months left; she seemed regretful about how things had panned out.”

It was previously claimed that the queen thought Meghan ‘clouded Harry’s judgment’

Queen Elizabeth II looks at Meghan Markle during the duchess’s wedding ceremony to Prince Harry| JONATHAN BRADY/AFP via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time palace sources have claimed that the queen made her feelings about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex known to people around her.

Royal commentator and historian Robert Jobson who authored the book Our King Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed, was told by palace insiders that the queen felt Harry’s love for Meghan “clouded his judgment” with his family.

“In truth, by the time his grandmother died, Harry had precious few supporters left in the family,” Jobson wrote (per the Daily Mail). “Even the queen, who had always had great affection for him, eventually tired of his outbursts.

“First, she had wearied of the volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her presence. Then Harry and Meghan had started publicly criticizing both the monarchy and members of the royal family. At that point, the queen was frankly mystified by the couple’s behavior, describing it as ‘quite mad.’ She came to believe, however, that her grandson was ‘so consumed’ by his love for his wife that it was ‘clouding his judgment.’”