Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Made a Special Plan for Prince Andrew Before Her Death

When a civil sex assault case was brought against Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his military titles and patronages and made it clear that he would not return to royal duties ever again. However, the late monarch did allow the disgraced prince to maintain some privileges. There’s been talk though that those would be threatened under King Charles III. But now a royal expert is claiming that before her death the queen made arrangements so her favorite son wouldn’t have to worry about that.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles’ plan for the future of the monarchy doesn’t include Prince Andrew

It’s public knowledge that King Charles wants to slim down the monarchy following his mother’s reign. While there was always some debate about what that would mean for Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex there’s no question that Andrew would be on the outside looking in.

“For Prince Andrew, his life as a working royal is well and truly over,” True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital. “I don’t believe that he is a part of the king’s plan for the future of the monarchy. The king has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy … A role for Prince Andrew just doesn’t exist anymore. He won’t be given any of his military titles again. He’s not going to be a working royal again. So I think we won’t be seeing very much of him on the public stage again.”

Prince Andrew and Prince Charles attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Expert says Queen Elizabeth made a contingency plan for Andrew

While Bullen is likely correct that the Duke of York won’t undertake any official duties and disappear into the background, he’s not going to completely lose the lifestyle he’s come to know as a royal.

Andrew still has a residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle that he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. According to The Mirror‘s editor Russell Myers, the prince “won’t be getting kicked out” of his Royal Lodge home as Charles has no power to do so per the plans Queen Elizabeth set in stone before she died. Myers also claimed that the late queen left her second-oldest son a nice fortune to ensure that he would be taken care of after she was gone.

Speaking about Andrew’s finances, the expert told The Royal Beat podcast; “There’s been a lot of discussion about where Andrew’s money will come from, how he will finance his lifestyle, but the queen will have looked after him.”

Queen Elizabeth II is presented The Gold Cup by Prince Andrew after her horse won | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are now caring for the queen’s corgis

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, her beloved corgis went to Royal Lodge to live there with Andrew and Sarah.

As Newsweek reported: “The corgis [returned] to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess. It was the duchess who found the puppies that were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke.”

Prince Andrew was seen petting the two canines, Muick and Sandy, prior to the queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle on Sept. 19.

