Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Requested a Gift of $63,000 Worth of Horses During a 1970s Germany Trip

The late Queen Elizabeth II was fond of horses. The queen reportedly asked for a gift of two coach horses before a royal visit to Germany in 1978. Here’s what we know about her expensive request.

Queen Elizabeth had a ‘wish list’ that included two expensive horses

Queen Elizabeth expressed her desire for two horses in what The Telegraph describes as “a detailed wish list.” The late monarch needed one horse to pull her carriage. She also wanted another horse for her husband, the late Prince Philip, so that he could compete in events, reports the publication. Germany’s auditing service is said to have had “serious reservations” about the request. In today’s money, the horses were worth an estimated $63,000.

The late Walter Scheel (the president of Germany at the time) agreed to give Queen Elizabeth the horses so that the visit would be “as comfortable as possible for both sides,” reports The Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth loved horses

Queen Elizabeth was passionate about horses. Her love of horses began when she received a pony for her fourth birthday. The horse, named Peggy, was given to her by her grandfather, King George V. The queen was believed to have owned more than 100 horses during her lifetime. Show rider and producer Kate Jerram told The Telegraph that horses were the queen’s life.

“The horses are her,” said Jerram, who rode the queen’s horses for almost 20 years. “They are her life; they are her family. She’s an incredibly knowledgeable lady regarding her horses, which gives me immense pleasure.”

Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Horses were a big part of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Four horses (Elizabeth, Darby, George, and Sir John) that were given to her by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police led her funeral procession from Westminster Abbey. A total of eight horses had been given to the queen by the police since 1969, according to The Times. Queen Elizabeth visited Canada 22 times during her reign and was the honorary commissioner of the Mounties (another name for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police).

Princess Charlotte honored Queen Elizabeth by wearing a diamond horseshoe brooch during the monarch’s funeral. The piece of jewelry was given to Charlotte by the queen. It’s common for royals to wear jewelry that conveys a message or holds special meaning. For example, Kate Middleton recently wore the Three Feathers Brooch during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Kate also wore jewelry in honor of Queen Elizabeth. She wore Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings and a pearl choker from the monarch’s personal collection. Queen Elizabeth wore the choker in 1983 during a state banquet in Bangladesh. She received the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings in 1947 as a wedding gift, reports The Court Jeweller. Kate also wore the choker and earrings to the funeral of Prince Philip.

