Queen Elizabeth’s Official Cause of Death the Same as Prince Philip’s

Queen Elizabeth II‘s official cause of death has been released. Official state paperwork reveals pertinent information regarding the monarch’s Sept. 8, 2022, death, citing old age as the cause. Queen Elizabeth’s sudden passing at Balmoral Castle came just two days after she swore in Liz Truss to become the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Ironically, the manner of Queen Elizabeth’s death was the same as her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

The queen’s death ushered in a new line of succession for the monarchy

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, the monarchy’s line of succession changed. Her firstborn son, Charles, became King of the United Kingdom. Following Charles in the line of succession are 23 royal family members.

1. The Prince of Wales

2. Prince George of Wales

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales

4. Prince Louis of Wales

5. The Duke of Sussex

6. Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

7. Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

8. The Duke of York

9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank

12. Master August Brooksbank

13. The Earl of Wessex

14. Viscount Severn

15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

16. The Princess Royal

17. Mr. Peter Phillips

18. Miss Savannah Phillips

19. Miss Isla Phillips

20. Mrs. Michael Tindall

21. Miss Mia Tindall

22. Miss Lena Tindall

23. Master Lucas Tindall

Queen Elizabeth’s cause of death is revealed

The Queen’s cause of death has been recorded as ‘old age’ and her time of death as 3.10pm, official documents reveal.

The Queen's cause of death has been recorded as 'old age' and her time of death as 3.10pm, official documents reveal. The official informant was her daughter, the Princess Royal. Released by the Registrar General.

An official death certificate was released Thursday, Sept. 29, by the National Records of Scotland and tweeted by The Daily Mail. The document lists the late queen of the United Kingdom as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor. She died at 3.10 p.m. (10.10 a.m. ET) on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Eastern Scotland.

The cause of the 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth’s death? “Old age,” notes the document. Her occupation was “her majesty, the queen.”

Prince Philip’s death certificate, registered by the Duke of Edinburgh’s private secretary Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell in 2021, lists the same cause of death, reported Newsweek.

The document lists the queen’s marital status as “widowed.” It also lists the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip as her spouse, and her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, as having predeceased her.

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, signed the document.

The time of death on the now-historical document confirms that King Charles III and Princess Anne were at their mother’s side when she died. Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie Countess of Wessex, were en route to Scotland at the time of the queen’s death, as was Prince Harry, who traveled separately.

Princess Anne’s official statement regarding Queen Elizabeth’s death

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.



“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”



– The Princess Royal

In an official statement relating to her mother, Queen Elizabeth’s death, Anne, Princess Royal, spoke of the “honor and privilege” of being with her mother during the last day of her life.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting,” Anne wrote.

“We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who shares our sense of loss. We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.”

Anne concluded her statement by writing, “to my mother, the queen, thank you.”

