Queen Elizabeth Overturned Camilla Parker Bowles’ Official Royal Title

Queen Elizabeth decided on Camilla Parker Bowles‘ title before she married King Charles III. Camilla would be known as Duchess of Cornwall out of respect for Charles’ late first wife, Princess Diana, who was the Princess of Wales. However, the monarch altered that official royal family title over a decade later. Why did Queen Elizabeth overturn Camilla’s original royal title?

Queen Consort Camilla, King Charles III, and Queen Elizabeth II | Geoff Pugh/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles married in 2005

Charles and Camilla met for the first time in 1970 at a polo match. People Magazine reported Parker Bowles first said to Charles, “My great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather. I feel we have something in common.” That comment began a personal relationship until Charles left on assignment with the royal navy.

The couple went their separate ways romantically for a brief period after Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Charles continued to look for lasting love and a future queen, marrying Diana Spencer in 1981. However, the longtime friends remained very close. Their relationship culminated in an affair despite both being married to other people.

Following Diana’s death in Aug. 1997, Charles and Camilla took over a year to make their relationship public. The couple moved into Clarence House in 2003. In 2005, they wed at a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall.

Per Queen Elizabeth, Camilla became the Duchess of Cornwall, but that title didn’t last

??????? The King and The Queen Consort were in Dunfermline today to celebrate its new city status.



? Their Majesties spoke to crowds as they walked to Dunfermline Abbey which celebrates its 950th anniversary this year. pic.twitter.com/Yng02orF9q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 3, 2022

In February 2022, Queen Elizabeth II announced that it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla, after 17 years of service to the country, would take the title of Queen Consort. The monarch overturned Camilla’s first royal title during her Accession Day message.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her loyal service,” the queen stated.

Camilla’s title went into effect on September 8, 2022, upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Her son, formerly Prince Charles, became King Charles III. His son Prince William became the Prince of Wales, and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Prince Harry’s title remains the Duke of Sussex.

When will Camilla be crowned Queen Consort?

Camilla Parker Bowles | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Consort is the title given to the wife of a king. A consort has no ruling rights. Instead, she is a figurehead in support of the king of the United Kingdom. In time, she will be known as Queen Camilla even though she will have no real power in the monarchy.

Unless decided otherwise, the official royal family website explains the process is to crown a queen consort with the king in a similar but simpler coronation ceremony.

The coronation of the new Sovereign follows some months after their accession. This event follows a period of mourning.

A coronation requires enormous amounts of preparation. Besides preparing the ceremony and setting security measures, representatives of the Houses of Parliament, Church, and State must also clear their calendars to attend. Also sent are invitations to Prime ministers and leading citizens from the Commonwealth and representatives of other countries.

RELATED: How Much Power Will Camilla Parker Bowles Have as Queen Consort?