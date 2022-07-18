Queen Elizabeth Owns 100 Umbrellas to Color Coordinate Her Looks

When it comes to iconic fashion and trademark styles, you might think of Hollywood star power or European runways. But don’t overlook the impressive and unique style of her royal highness, the Queen of England. Over the years, Queen Elizabeth II has dazzled with bright colors and conservative styles worthy of royalty.

Queen Elizabeth II | Ben Stansall/Getty Images

But she’s also known for perfectly color coordinating accessories, too. And if you haven’t noticed, even on those rainy-day events, Queen Elizabeth II even sports matching umbrellas. In fact, she owns over 100 different umbrellas, spanning colors and styles, just to coordinate with her look of the day.

A royal style all her own

When it comes to royal image, no one does it quite like Queen Elizabeth II. As PageSix reports, there are details that go into creating that one-of-a-kind look she embraces. She once said, “I have to be seen to be believed,” which is the inspiration behind the solid-color, bold palettes she favors so often.

Part of her motivation is to be visible. The queen is rarely spotted without a crowd around her. And it’s her style and vibrant color choices that help her stand apart from those around her. It’s why you almost always see her in a hat, usually with floral or feather accents, perfectly coordinated with her chosen wearable for the event.

Over 100 umbrellas to color coordinate every ensemble

Queen Elizabeth II isn’t afraid to venture out in inclement weather. And her fashion won’t suffer if there’s a bit of rain either. She owns over 100 umbrellas, practically in every shade and color, and many are custom-made just to coordinate with her style.

The clear bubble umbrellas fans are used to seeing her with are special. They’re made by a British brand called Fulton. The queen first noticed the iconic birdcage-styled umbrellas years ago and made them her signature accessory.

Her personal stylist and dresser, Angela Kelly, handles the custom orders and assists Her Majesty in coordinating. Fulton officially earned a royal warrant back in 2008, according to Yours. And if you wanted to buy one of these Fulton umbrellas yourself, you can actually buy one for only $30.

Other accessory facts you may not know about the Queen

To perfect her style, Queen Elizabeth II coordinates more than just her umbrellas. She also has precise tastes in shoes. She has an entire team of designers on staff to help her make and measure each pair of Anello & Davide footwear. You might recognize the black shoe, featuring a lower, 2.25-inch heel and iconic buckle. One of her dressers will even wear each newly-crafted pair of shoes to help break them in for Her Majesty.

In addition to her shoes, the Queen of England is also a fan of brilliantly colored scarves. She’s opted to accessorize her wardrobe with classic and elegant scarves since the 1940s. And her sister, Princess Margaret, was also a fan of the stylish scarf. Another must-have in the Queen’s royal closet is a delicate pair of gloves.

And long before the pandemic brought germ awareness to shaking hands, the queen donned an elegant pair. Because she so often shakes hands with dignitaries and guests, her pure cotton or brushed suede hand coverings brought a royal touch to each engagement. They also brilliantly accented her ensembles.

Every detail is well-planned when it comes to Queen Elizabeth II’s wardrobe. From hats and scarves to shoes and color-coordinated umbrellas, she maintains her royal and iconic everywhere she goes. And her unique style is one tiny part of what makes her so endearing to fans, supporters, and colleagues.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Wore Green to Prince Philip’s Memorial for a Sweet Reason