Queen Elizabeth ‘Prayed’ That Her Parents Would Have a Boy So She Wouldn’t Have to Be Queen, Expert Says

When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, she had no shortage of people mourning her. People queued for hours on end just to pay respects to the late queen. In addition to her funeral, there were 10 days of mourning to celebrate the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth. As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, there was plenty for fans and critics to reflect on. However, despite her many years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth actually never wanted to be queen.

When Queen Elizabeth II was born, there was a low likelihood that she’d ever sit on the throne

Queen Elizabeth’s coronation day was way back in 1953. On June 2, she assumed the throne and held it until her death. This meant that her reign was nearly seventy years long. Because the monarch sat on the throne for so long, it’s hard to believe that it was once considered very unlikely that she would ever wear the crown. In fact, she was only third in line for the crown when she was born.

How did the late monarch become queen if she was initially third in line for the crown?

So just how did Queen Elizabeth go from third in line to the crown to the reigning monarch? Like Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s father, who eventually became King George VI, was the second oldest son of Queen Elizabeth’s grandfather. However, he became king after his older brother, King Edward VIII, abdicated from the throne after less than a year in order to marry Wallis Simpson, an American socialite. These shifts put Queen Elizabeth first in line for the throne or the “heir.” When her father died at age 56, the crown was hers to take.

Queen Elizabeth never wanted to take the throne

But it seems that taking the throne may have been an obligation for Queen Elizabeth, rather than a desire. In a conversation with Marie Claire, royal biographer, Andrew Morton, revealed that the late monarch had a much quieter life in mind for herself. In fact, she often spent her time wishing that her mom, the Queen Mother, and dad would have another child who could assume the throne.

“Every night when she went to bed, she prayed that her parents would produce a brother, so that he would take on the role of King,” Morton claimed. “Her ambition was to live in the countryside with dogs, horses, and children.”

Queen Elizabeth’s love of dogs was well documented

While some royal fans may be surprised to learn that the late queen never wanted to sit on the throne, her love of dogs is no secret. In fact, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, spoke of how much her grandma loved summering at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

“I think Granny is the most happy there,” Town and Country reported Princess Eugenie said in the documentary, Our Queen At Ninety. “I think she really, really loves the Highlands. Walks, picnics, dogs—a lot of dogs, there’s always dogs—and people coming in and out all the time. It’s a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run.”

Queen Elizabeth had the best approval ratings in the royal family

It seems that Queen Elizabeth’s summers in Scotland were more in line with the life she wanted for herself. But while she may have never wanted the throne, her approval ratings were high. For years, she has been seen as the most beloved member of the royal family. So, clearly, some people were in favor of her sitting on the throne for nearly seven decades.