Queen Elizabeth Predicted it ‘Wouldn’t Be Long’ Until She Joined Prince Philip in Death, Says Royal Correspondent

A royal correspondent says Queen Elizabeth predicted she “wouldn’t be long” in joining the love of her life, Prince Philip, in death. The late queen of the United Kingdom died 17 months after her husband of 74 years. Accordingly, they were laid to rest together at the King George VI Memorial Chapel 11 days after the queen’s death on Sept. 8, 2022.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth | Tim Graham/Getty Images

The royal family released the first official photo of the queen’s final resting place

On Sept. 24, the royal family tweeted the first official photo of the queen’s final resting place.

The tweet revealed the following information. “A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor.”

According to People Magazine, the stone consists of Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays. The ledger stone includes the birth and death dates for George VI, Elizabeth, Elizabeth II, and her husband, Philip.

Philip lived to age 99 before his passing on Apr. 9, 2021.

Queen Elizabeth felt it ‘wouldn’t be long’ before joining her husband in death, says a royal correspondent

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth at their 1947 engagement | Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Express reported royal correspondent Katie Nicholl shared insight into the queen’s wishes regarding her final resting place. The queen asked the royal staff not to move Prince Philip’s coffin to the memorial chamber after his death. Since 2021, the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin remained in the royal vault. It was there Elizabeth was temporarily laid to rest alongside her husband.

Furthermore, Nicholl spoke to True Royalty TV’s the Royal Beat about the queen’s final hopes.

“I was told that the queen instructed them not to move the coffin [from the Royal Vault into the memorial Chapel, where they are now both buried] because she knew that she wouldn’t be long after. And she wanted them to go together.”

Additionally, Nicholl said, “That moment where the queen’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault was very powerful. Very emotional.”

Hence Nicholl concluded, “It was her wish that he waited for her in the royal vault. She said, ‘Don’t open up my father’s vault,’ which is where they will all end up together. She knew she wouldn’t be long after and wanted that final journey to be made with Philip by her side.”

The royal family tweeted a photo of Queen Elizabeth and her family ahead of her private burial

This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.



The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret. pic.twitter.com/pwwZeKs02C — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

On Sept. 19, the royal family shared a vintage photo of the monarch, her parents, sister, and husband.

The tweet subsequently shared the following information regarding Elizabeth’s burial.

“This evening, a private burial will take place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The queen will be laid to rest with her late husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret.”

The Royal Vault, where the queen was first interred, is a burial chamber deep below the altar of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The vault is approximately 16 feet below the ground, reported Express. The chamber has enough space to hold 44 bodies. A removable flooring slab in St George’s Chapel allows access to lower the coffin.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II May Have Been the Monarchy’s Leader, but at Home, Someone Else Made All the Decisions