Carrie Johnson, wife of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recently shared the subtle way she was reminded by Queen Elizabeth’s staff of royal protocol while visiting Balmoral.

The British monarchy has always been a blend of grandeur and an intricate ballet of protocol, with Queen Elizabeth II at its helm for many decades. Ensuring the comfort of the royals and their distinguished guests, the subtle cues and reminders form a vital part of the royal playbook.

Carrie Johnson, wife of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, recently provided a unique insight into these discreet royal practices. Her recounting provides an intimate glance into the silent yet ever-present reminders of royal etiquette, especially during their stay at the historical Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth reminded her guests of Royal Protocol in a very subtle manner

Carrie Johnson recently shared an intriguing peek into the discreet ways royal aides ensure everything goes seamlessly in the royal household.

While at Balmoral, Scotland, as guests of Queen Elizabeth, the Johnsons became privy to these hidden procedures.

One particular day at Balmoral, Carrie discovered a brief message penned on official Balmoral stationery in her room. Palace staff placed the note on her pillow for her to discover.

This concise message indicated the color of the Queen’s dress for the upcoming dinner. Essentially, the Queen would don an ice-blue cocktail dress for the occasion.

“Ma’am, Her Majesty will be wearing an ice blue cocktail dress for dinner this evening,” the note read.

This thoughtful gesture aimed to prevent any potential fashion mishaps between Carrie and the Queen. The note was also a reflection of just one of many unseen efforts to guarantee the comfort of both the Queen and her visitors.

And Her Majesty could not have done it in a more subtle way.

Carrie Johnson shares the note she received as a hint from Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral on social media

Queen Elizabeth’s meticulousness is evident in the lengths her staff go to ensure the palace operates seamlessly.

Luckily for royal fans, Carrie shared the note Queen Elizabeth put in her room at Balmoral on Instagram. Carrie expressed her sentiment and mentioned how privileged she felt to have interacted with the monarch and cherished that she was their reigning Queen.

“Kept this note that was left on my pillow when we stayed at Balmoral. How lucky I feel to have got to meet and speak with her a little,” Carrie shared alongside the photo. “We were so lucky she was our Queen.”

Her Instagram post garnered much attention, with followers expressing gratitude for the delightful revelation. A user humorously noted the potential fashion mishap if Carrie had brought along an identical ice blue dress, imagining a flustered Boris on a shopping trip.

Earlier in the month, Boris had shared his two cents on the visit. According to Tatler, he joked that an ice-blue dress wasn’t part of Carrie’s wardrobe.

Boris’ final meeting with the Queen occurred at Balmoral, coincidentally, right before he stepped down as Prime Minister in September 2022.

A look inside the ‘Balmoral Test’ featured on ‘The Crown’

Queen Victoria procured the expansive Balmoral Castle in the Highlands back in 1848. This Aberdeenshire sanctuary swiftly became a cherished retreat for the royal family, with Queen Elizabeth II spending numerous summer vacations there.

Balmoral isn’t just a castle; it’s a vast 50,000-acre estate with around 150 structures. While there, the royal family indulges in fishing, horseback riding, and picnicking.

Lord Lichfield, who once captured the family through his lens, mentioned in 1972 that the Windsors maintain a semblance of normalcy at Balmoral.

Related Queen Elizabeth Just Gave a Subtle Signal Where Camilla Parker Bowles Stands In the Royal Family

And for those invited to Balmoral, brace yourself for the infamous “Balmoral Test.” This age-old tradition subjects guests to scrutiny, gauging their compatibility with the royal customs.

Navigating Balmoral’s nuances during a weekend stay is pivotal for rapport with the royals. Andrew Morton noted that those adept at this intricate social dance gain royal approval while the rest drift into obscurity.

“Those who successfully navigate the social minefield, popularly known as the Balmoral Test, are accepted by the royal family. The ones who fail vanish from royal favor as quickly as the Highland mists come and go,” Morton wrote in his book, Princess Diana: Her Story in Her Own Words.