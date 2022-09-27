Queen Elizabeth Scolded Meghan Markle for Getting ‘Upset’ With a Wedding Caterer — Book

TL;DR:

In The New Royals, Katie Nicholl claims Meghan Markle became “quite upset” with a wedding caterer regarding a vegan dish.

Queen Elizabeth, per the forthcoming book, “told off” Meghan Markle.

The queen reportedly said, “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.”

Meghan Markle got a telling-off from Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry, a new book says. Ahead, learn about the dish that supposedly had the Duchess of Sussex “quite upset,” plus the queen’s response.

Meghan Markle became ‘quite upset’ over a vegan dish during a wedding tasting

In The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, author Katie Nicholl revisits the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 nuptials. Specifically, an incident that occurred ahead of the May 19 ceremony.

In an excerpt from the book, due out on October 4, the royal expert and Vanity Fair royal correspondent wrote that Meghan became “quite upset” when she tried a vegan dish.

“Meghan was at the castle to taste some of the dishes, and told one of the caterers she could taste egg,” Nicholl wrote in a Mail on Sunday excerpt. “She got quite upset, saying that the dish was meant to be vegan and macrobiotic.”

Years before joining the royal family, Meghan credited her “fascination” with food to her childhood. She shared recipes on The Tig, her now-defunct blog. And, as a senior royal, she worked on a charity cookbook.

Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle not to ‘speak to people like that,’ book says

The queen, Nicholl continued, “suddenly” entered the room where Meghan had been trying food for the wedding. Presumably hearing what the now-41-year-old had said, Queen Elizabeth supposedly scolded her grandson’s future wife.

“‘Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that,’” the queen replied, according to Nicholl.

Hello! later shared details of Harry and Meghan’s wedding menu. It reportedly included a variety of food, such as free-range chicken at a 600-person lunch and a three-course dinner, and a custom elderflower cake at an evening reception.

Queen Elizabeth didn’t like how Prince Harry behaved ahead of the wedding, book says

Meghan wasn’t the only person to get “upset” before the wedding. According to The New Royals, Harry’s behavior bothered the queen.

“The run-up to the wedding was really very difficult for the queen,” Lady Elizabeth Anson, cousin to the late monarch, told Nicholl. “She was very upset by how Harry had behaved and some of his demands and the way he went about things his own way.”

“I remember her being rather upset by how beastly Harry was being,” she added, saying their “relationship was quite badly damaged by it all.”

Ultimately, Queen Elizabeth attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle. She, and other royals as well as celebrities, filled the pews of St. George’s Chapel for the ceremony.

3 bombshells from ‘The New Royals’

There are other revelations in Nicholl’s book. Apparently, King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles didn’t react kindly to Harry’s suggestion of a mediator.

The idea left “Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea,” Nicholl’s source told her, adding, “Camilla told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”

Additionally, Prince William and Kate Middleton supposedly felt relieved when Harry and Meghan left. Lastly, Nicholl quoted a friend of the queen’s who said the late monarch told them she felt “exhausted” by the “turmoil” surrounding Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave.

