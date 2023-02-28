Queen Elizabeth Had a Strong Bond With One of Her Grandchildren, Says Royal Expert

The late Queen Elizabeth II had a close relationship with her grandchildren. However, she reportedly developed a special bond with one grandchild. Here’s what we know about their relationship.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth had eight grandchildren. Her eldest grandchildren are Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, the children of Princess Anne and her first husband, Mark Phillips. Next are Prince Harry and Prince William, the children of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also grandchildren of the late monarch. Their parents are Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchildren are Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the children of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Queen Elizabeth had a strong bond with one of her grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth cared for all her grandchildren, but she reportedly formed a special bond with Lady Louise Windsor. Royal expert Judi James says Louise likely reminded the queen of herself when she was younger.

“The queen has been seen looking rather unusually spontaneously tactile with both Sophie and Louise in public, and this suggests a very relaxed relationship with both of them,” James tells Express. “Like her mother, Sophie, who the queen was clearly very close to, Louise’s body language seemed to project signals of a calm, low-fuss personality with high levels of emotional empathy. She also seems to have inherited a rather regal bearing that hints at her lineage.”

James also says Lady Louise has a “quiet elegance” that mirrors the queens of earlier generations. She says this sense of continuity must have been “pleasing” for Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth and Lady Louise shared a love of horses

Elizabeth and Louise also connected through their love of horses. During a 2021 interview with ITV, Queen Camilla discusses Queen Elizabeth’s knowledge of horses.

“I think this is her passion in life,” says Camilla. “She loves it, and you can tell how much she loves it. She can tell you every horse she’s bred and owned from the very beginning. She doesn’t forget anything. I can hardly remember what I bred a year ago.”

James also says Louise bonded with Elizabeth because she had a close relationship with Prince Philip. “Like the queen’s late husband, Louise is known for her love of carriage driving,” says James. “She is seen as carrying on his legacy for this passion in his life and the link must also be a very poignant one for the queen.”

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Eugenie also had a close relationship. Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice, often attended events with their grandmother. It was common for Eugenie to be by the queen’s side during Easter service in Windsor as well as the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Royal Ascot, reports Town & Country.

Eugenie held a special place in her heart for Queen Elizabeth, whom she referred to as “Grannie.” Beatrice and Eugenie posted a moving tribute after Elizabeth’s death.

“For now, dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you,” wrote Eugenie and Beatrice. “Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world. The world mourns you, and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are.”

