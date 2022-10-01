Queen Elizabeth’s Aura Reveals ‘Her Life Was Never Exactly Her Own,’ According to Celebrity Psychic

A celebrity psychic read the aura of Queen Elizabeth, and what she said explained why Her Majesty was so perfectly suited to rule for 70 years before her death. Here’s what Mystic Michaela said about Queen Elizabeth’s aura and how it relates to her power as a leader.

Queen Elizabeth II | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A celebrity psychic read Queen Elizabeth’s aura after her death

On Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old and had ruled for seven decades.

On the day of Queen Elizabeth’s death, a celebrity psychic shared an aura reading of Her Majesty. Mystic Michaela has over 68,000 followers on Instagram and appeared on an episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County, where she read the cast’s auras at a dinner party. She also has a podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela, in which she discusses how understanding aura colors can lead to a more authentic and fulfilling life. She has had conversations with various celebrities on her show, including Meghan King Edmonds, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Berner, and more.

Queen Elizabeth’s aura reveals she knew ‘her life was never exactly her own’

In Mystic Michaela’s Instagram post, she revealed that Queen Elizabeth had a green and blue aura.

“There’s something to be said about someone who understands their life is about something more than themselves,” the celebrity psychic wrote. “That their actions, their words and that in their very existence… that they stand for something bigger, something collective, for something timeless. ? Queen Elizabeth had a green and blue aura, she could see that her life was never exactly her own.”

She continued, “And with her green aura ability to perceive the importance of this role, she made space for that. And in that, space for a nation to fall upon it for stability and comfort in times of a seemingly ever changing landscape of life. ? Her blue aura, her heart, it could be found in this removal of self, this acceptance of duty. ??.”

The celebrity psychic said those mourning the queen were mourning something even greater. “And as we mourn her, we mourn something in us all… a semblance of structure, a keystone of stability and a feeling of a life devoted to duty. ?,” Mystic Michaela wrote. “For someone who could be more than a person so that we all could feel strength, that was an expression of love. For in duty, this is what she gave us all. ?.”

What the queen’s aura colors (green and blue) mean

Mystic Michaela wrote that Queen Elizabeth’s aura colors are green and blue. And according to the celebrity psychic’s Instagram Highlights, green auras are “loners” and “seem to exist in their own reality.” They are strategic thinkers and can separate logic from emotion when making decisions. Green is a “genius color,” and people with green auras are often workaholics. “They have a global awareness and are able to see objectively the big picture of any situation-making them amazing visionaries for our future,” the celebrity psychic wrote.

Other celebrities with green auras include Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Dr. Oz, Alicia Keys, Bradley Cooper, Emma Watson, and Ryan Seacrest.

Queen Elizabeth’s aura is also blue. In her Instagram Highlights, Mystic Michaela wrote that blue auras are “loving and healing people.” They are givers and creators, and “are called to do ‘God’s work’ in this lifetime.” “They are empaths, which means they feel others [sic] feelings and pain strongly and are compelled to fix it,” she wrote.

Other famous blue auras include Jennifer Aniston, Khloé Kardashian, Lisa Vanderpump, and Halsey.

RELATED: How King Charles III’s Reign Will Differ From Queen Elizabeth’s, According to Royal Butler: ‘Charles Will Be the Gap Between the Queen and William’